Kim Kardashian Wears Her Most Curve-Hugging Look to Date at 2024 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian is a silver siren.

The Kardashians star made a bold fashion statement at the 2024 Met Gala, wearing a fantastical look worthy of its own display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

While attending the annual New York City event, Kim struck a pose in a sparkly silver chromatic gown from Maison Margiela that featured a metallic floral print on top—which also showcased her hourglass figure with its lace-cinched corset—as well as floral and leaf embroidery for the sheer bottom half.

Of course, the nature-inspired look paid homage to Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the dress code is "The Garden of Time."

The SKIMS founder accessorized with sky-high platform heels and an unexpected gray cropped sweater that she slightly bared off her shoulders.

As for her glam? She opted for her signature monochromatic makeup style and turned up the volume with tousled waves. And no surprise here, Kim also went back to her blonde hair color after debuting a pastel pink look. (See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)