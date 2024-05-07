Kim Kardashian Wears Her Most Curve-Hugging Look to Date at 2024 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian is a silver siren.
The Kardashians star made a bold fashion statement at the 2024 Met Gala, wearing a fantastical look worthy of its own display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
While attending the annual New York City event, Kim struck a pose in a sparkly silver chromatic gown from Maison Margiela that featured a metallic floral print on top—which also showcased her hourglass figure with its lace-cinched corset—as well as floral and leaf embroidery for the sheer bottom half.
Of course, the nature-inspired look paid homage to Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the dress code is "The Garden of Time."
The SKIMS founder accessorized with sky-high platform heels and an unexpected gray cropped sweater that she slightly bared off her shoulders.
As for her glam? She opted for her signature monochromatic makeup style and turned up the volume with tousled waves. And no surprise here, Kim also went back to her blonde hair color after debuting a pastel pink look. (See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)
Kim's 2024 Met Gala look is quite the departure from last year's look, in which she walked the red carpet in a diaphanous pearl-embellished Schiaparelli dress that featured a waist-cinching corset bodice and dramatic beige cape.
And who could forget the reality TV star's polarizing 2022 Met Gala appearance. After all, Kim not only dyed her hair platinum blonde but literally slipped into Marilyn Monroe's historical naked dress from 1962—you know, the iconic crystal-adorned gown the late actress wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy.
"I always thought [Marilyn] was extremely curvy," Kim told Vogue at the time. "I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. When it didn't fit, I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all."
The 43-year-old revealed she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit in it.
"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," she confessed. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."
While Kim has yet to share the lengths she went to for her 2024 Met Gala design, it's clear her passion for fashion knows no bounds. Keep reading to see all of the fabulous and fierce fashion moments at this year's event.