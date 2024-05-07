Kim Kardashian Wears Her Most Curve-Hugging Look to Date at 2024 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian made a dramatic entrance at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, wearing a head-turning look that paid homage to the dress code: "The Garden of Time."

By Alyssa Morin May 07, 2024 12:11 AMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetKim KardashianMet GalaKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Met Gala 2024 Theme Revealed!

Kim Kardashian is a silver siren.

The Kardashians star made a bold fashion statement at the 2024 Met Gala, wearing a fantastical look worthy of its own display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. 

While attending the annual New York City event, Kim struck a pose in a sparkly silver chromatic gown from Maison Margiela that featured a metallic floral print on top—which also showcased her hourglass figure with its lace-cinched corset—as well as floral and leaf embroidery for the sheer bottom half. 

Of course, the nature-inspired look paid homage to Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the dress code is "The Garden of Time."

The SKIMS founder accessorized with sky-high platform heels and an unexpected gray cropped sweater that she slightly bared off her shoulders.

As for her glam? She opted for her signature monochromatic makeup style and turned up the volume with tousled waves. And no surprise here, Kim also went back to her blonde hair color after debuting a pastel pink look. (See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)

photos
Kardashian-Jenner Family's Met Gala Appearances

Kim's 2024 Met Gala look is quite the departure from last year's look, in which she walked the red carpet in a diaphanous pearl-embellished Schiaparelli dress that featured a waist-cinching corset bodice and dramatic beige cape.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

And who could forget the reality TV star's polarizing 2022 Met Gala appearance. After all, Kim not only dyed her hair platinum blonde but literally slipped into Marilyn Monroe's historical naked dress from 1962—you know, the iconic crystal-adorned gown the late actress wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy.

"I always thought [Marilyn] was extremely curvy," Kim told Vogue at the time. "I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. When it didn't fit, I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all."

The 43-year-old revealed she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit in it.

"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," she confessed. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

While Kim has yet to share the lengths she went to for her 2024 Met Gala design, it's clear her passion for fashion knows no bounds. Keep reading to see all of the fabulous and fierce fashion moments at this year's event.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rosalía

In custom Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Doja Cat

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Allison Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amelia Gray

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Meg Ryan

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Charli XCX

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In custom Balenciaga.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Camila Morrone

John Shearer/WireImage

Lana Del Rey

In custom Alexander McQueen.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Donatella Versace

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeff Goldblum

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Damson Idris

John Shearer/WireImage

Sarah Paulson

John Shearer/WireImage

Gracie Abrams

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taylor Russell

John Shearer/WireImage

Karol G

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Cynthia Erivo

In Thom Browne.

John Shearer/WireImage

Lil Nas X

In custom LUAR.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
Don't miss E!'s Live From E!: 2024 Met Gala red carpet Monday, May 6, starting at 6 p.m. for every must-see moment from fashion's biggest night. And tune in to E! News Tuesday, May 7, at 11 p.m. for a full recap of every jaw-dropping look and all the behind-the-scenes moments.