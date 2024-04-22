Candace Cameron Bure Reveals How She “Almost Died” on Set of Fuller House Series

Candace Cameron Bure revisited a scary moment on set.
While reflecting on filming stunts for Fuller House, the 48-year-old revealed she "almost died" when the zipline on an American Ninja Warrior-inspired obstacle course malfunctioned and nearly fell on her.
"I went through the course and at the end, I zip-lined diagonally the length of the living room and then I landed on a platform," Candace explained to costars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber on their How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast's April 18 episode. "But during rehearsal, the rig was not set up correctly and there was no safety stop on the end of it."
"When I landed off the zip line and stopped," she continued, "the whole mechanism—which is all metal and very, very heavy—slid right off the track and came right next to my head within an inch."
It was a moment Candace's costars remembered well, with Jodie, 42, noting the machinery dented the floor and broke the set's stairs. And Candace noted how dire things could have been.
"If I just even shifted my weight the tiniest bit," she explained, "it would have probably broken my neck and landed right on top of my head."
Candace also recalled costar Scott Weinger's reaction to seeing the rig almost fall on her, adding he "couldn't even get a word out because it happened within one second."
Luckily, after that near-miss, Candace didn't have to perform the zipline stunt again. Andrea shared that episode director Mark Cendrowski quickly shifted gears. "Mark was like, ‘We're not doing this stunt,'" the 47-year-old said. "'Redo the whole set because we're not doing that stunt anymore.'"
The scene was eventually filmed with a set of monkey bars instead.
E! News reached out to Netflix but has not heard back.
And while Candace described that moment as "traumatic," she emphasized how much she loved filming the Full House spinoff as an adult, especially since she sometimes felt self-conscious during the OG series as a teenager.
"It was so nice to not care," she admitted. "That was the best—I thought, 'the goofier, the better!'"
