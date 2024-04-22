Candace Cameron Bure Reveals How She “Almost Died” on Set of Fuller House Series

Watch : Why Elizabeth Olsen Calls Doing Her Own Stunts "Ridiculous"

Candace Cameron Bure revisited a scary moment on set.

While reflecting on filming stunts for Fuller House, the 48-year-old revealed she "almost died" when the zipline on an American Ninja Warrior-inspired obstacle course malfunctioned and nearly fell on her.

"I went through the course and at the end, I zip-lined diagonally the length of the living room and then I landed on a platform," Candace explained to costars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber on their How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast's April 18 episode. "But during rehearsal, the rig was not set up correctly and there was no safety stop on the end of it."

"When I landed off the zip line and stopped," she continued, "the whole mechanism—which is all metal and very, very heavy—slid right off the track and came right next to my head within an inch."

It was a moment Candace's costars remembered well, with Jodie, 42, noting the machinery dented the floor and broke the set's stairs. And Candace noted how dire things could have been.