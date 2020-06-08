For more than 30 years Andrea Barber has been known to millions of viewers around the world as Kimmy Gibbler, first on Full House for eight seasons, then on Fuller House with the fifth and final season dropping June 2 on Netflix.

Barber and Kimmy Gibbler are synonymous with each other, probably more so than any other Full House character thanks to Barber's acting break between the original show and sequel series. "I have no problem with that," Barber said.

"I know a lot of people who play outlandish characters like this do struggle with typecasting or just being seen as that. I never struggled. I left the business at 18 just because my heart wasn't in acting anymore, it had nothing to do with Kimmy Gibbler. I wanted to go to college and learn new things and just do other things besides acting," Barber said.