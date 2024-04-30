Kim and Penn Holderness Reveal Why They Think His ADHD Helped Them Win The Amazing Race

Watch : "The Amazing Race" History & Behind The Scenes Moments

The secret to winning The Amazing Race? Season 33 co-champ Penn Holderness was born with it.

"I think ADHD is why we won," his wife and fellow winner Kim Holderness told E! News in an exclusive interview of her husband's lifelong neurodevelopmental disorder, "because he was able to tune everything else out on every single task and be like, Oh, we'll just harness up this mule, or whatever the weird, weird things we had to do. Whereas I was seeing the other teams, the guy holding the microphone over me, the cameraman looking here, because maybe I should be looking there. And so I, with my neurotypical brain, was a disaster. But he could get it done."

And while Penn, 49, insisted their 2021 victory was a total team effort—"I had tunnel vision, and she had everything vision. And we needed both"—his keen ability to fixate on the task at hand was one of their keys to success.