The Amazing Race Shuts Down Production Due to Coronavirus

The Amazing Race will have to wait.

CBS has halted production on its long-running travel-themed reality competition series due to concerns over the Coronavirus.

"Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series," a CBS spokesperson said in a statement. "All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home. At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities."