Vanessa Bryant and More Celebrity Parents Send Their Kids Off to College

Brooke Shields, Candace Cameron Bure and more stars are dropping their teens off at college. Scroll on to see the students embark on this next chapter.

It's back-to-school season, and some celebrity students are about to start a major milestone: college.

Olympic gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee, for instance, kicked off her freshman year at Auburn University, and Euphoria actress Storm Reid began her first semester at the University of Southern California.

While the big moment is often filled with excitement, it can also contain some tears as parents proudly watch their children start this next chapter. When Natalia Bryant arrived at USC for move-in day, her mom Vanessa Bryant admitted "today was rough" and shared a photo of herself smiling along with Natalia and her younger sisters Bianka and Capri Bryant "before the tears came down." 

"Missing [two-fingers emoji] forever," she wrote, seemingly referencing her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. "I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON." 

Candace Cameron Bure also cried after sending her son Maksim Bure off to school.

"College bound!!!" the actress wrote alongside a photo of the duo at the airport. "I'm so excited for him, although as his mama, and him being the baby, I'm so [crying emoji]. Go @maksim.bure Go!! Be great for God!!"

Scroll on to see these photos and more stars dropping their kids off at college.

Instagram
Vanessa Bryant

"Today was rough," Kobe Bryant's widow captioned a photo as she and her daughters dropped Natalia Bryant off at the University of Southern California. "This was before the tears came down. Missing [two-fingers emoji] forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON." 

Instagram
Candace Cameron Bure

The Full House star sent love to son Maksim Bure on Instagram, writing, "College bound!!! I'm so excited for him, although as his mama, and him being the baby, I'm so [crying emoji.] Go @maksim.bure Go!! Be great for God!!" 

Instagram
Brooke Shields

"My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings," the model shared on Instagram as daughter Rowan Henchy started her freshman year at Wake Forest University. "I love you so. We are so proud of you. This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I've ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!"

Instagram
Storm Reid

"When we say hot girl summer we talking bout degrees," the Euphoria star shared to Instagram as she began her first semester at USC. 

Instagram
Ree Drummond

The Pioneer Woman star helped son Bryce Drummond move into his dorm at the University of North Texas, writing, "2 trips 2 hours apart to 2 different Walmart locations plus 2 hours of organizing and 2 iced coffees was all it took to get Bryce's kitchen all set up and stocked yesterday. (Oh, and a 500 mile drive to Texas and back.) I guess it's that important to me for my child to be able to make an egg. I love you, my son!" 

Instagram
Sunisa Lee

Fresh off the Tokyo Olympics, the gold medal winning gymnast started college at Auburn University. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

