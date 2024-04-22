Halle Bailey Shares She's Suffering From "Severe" Postpartum Depression

Watch : Halle Bailey Tears Up Explaining Why She Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret

Halle Bailey's postpartum struggles have come in waves.

The Little Mermaid actress opened up about the mental health challenges she's faced as a new mom since welcoming her baby boy Halo with boyfriend DDG.

"I have severe, severe postpartum [depression]," she said in a Snapchat video that was reshared by a fan account on Instagram April 16, "and I don't know if any new moms can relate, but it's to the point where it's really bad, and it's hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out."

Halle noted that her relationship to her body has changed, which is where she said her postpartum depression stems from.

"The only thing that's been hard for me is feeling normal in my own body," she explained. "I feel like a completely different person when I look in the mirror. I just feel like I'm in a whole new body, and I don't know who I am."