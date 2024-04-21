Spice Girls Have a Full Reunion at Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

The Spice Girls knew what we want, what we really, really want. And they delivered.
A reunion of all five members of the '90s pop group took place April 20, marking the first time in more than a decade that the singers were seen on camera together in more than a decade. Mel B, 48, Geri Halliwell Horner, 51, Emma Bunton, 48, and Mel C, 50, attended Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party at a club in London and recreated an iconic moment in their band's history—and Posh Spice's husband was there to provide the receipts.
In a video recorded and shared by David Beckham, the Spice Girls are seen singing along and performing the dance choreography to their hit 1997 song "Stop."
"Best night ever!" Victoria captioned the video. "Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife."
David, who could not look more excited about the performance, wrote alongside his own Instagram post, "I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner."
Mel B shared Victoria's post on her Instagram Stories, writing, "About last night #tourdatescommingsoon."
Scary Spice had hinted that a Spice Girls reunion was in the works back in January.
"I get told off all the time for announcing stuff I'm not meant to announce," she said on the Jennifer Hudson Show at the time. "But what I can say is we're definitely working on something together—all five of us. And by me just saying that, I'm probably going to get into trouble again."
The America's Got Talent: Fantasy League judge continued, "It's amazing that we've managed to kind of still stay friends, it's been 30 years," adding, "As a group you're just welded together for life because you've been through such a crazy experience."
After the Spice Girls split in 2000, all five members reunited formally to tour together in late 2007 and early 2008. In 2012, they performed at the Olympics closing ceremony in London.
The Spice Girls singers also toured as a quartet—without Victoria—in 2019 and have also had many informal mini-reunions over the years. In 2022, Victoria, Mel C and Emma attended Geri's 50th birthday party, where they danced, sang along and recreated their dance choreography to the band's 1996 hit "Say You'll Be There." At the time, David also shared video of the reunion, writing, "@officialmelb you were missed."
