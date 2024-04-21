Spice Girls Have a Full Reunion at Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

Watch : Spice Girls Reunite and Perform “Stop” For Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday!

The Spice Girls knew what we want, what we really, really want. And they delivered.

A reunion of all five members of the '90s pop group took place April 20, marking the first time in more than a decade that the singers were seen on camera together in more than a decade. Mel B, 48, Geri Halliwell Horner, 51, Emma Bunton, 48, and Mel C, 50, attended Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party at a club in London and recreated an iconic moment in their band's history—and Posh Spice's husband was there to provide the receipts.

In a video recorded and shared by David Beckham, the Spice Girls are seen singing along and performing the dance choreography to their hit 1997 song "Stop."

"Best night ever!" Victoria captioned the video. "Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife."

David, who could not look more excited about the performance, wrote alongside his own Instagram post, "I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner."

Mel B shared Victoria's post on her Instagram Stories, writing, "About last night #tourdatescommingsoon."