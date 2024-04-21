Spice Girls Have a Full Reunion at Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party

Stop right now and check out a long-awaited reunion of all five Spice Girls at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday bash, as seen in videos shared by her husband David Beckham.

Watch: Spice Girls Reunite and Perform “Stop” For Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday!

The Spice Girls knew what we want, what we really, really want. And they delivered.

A reunion of all five members of the '90s pop group took place April 20, marking the first time in more than a decade that the singers were seen on camera together in more than a decade. Mel B, 48, Geri Halliwell Horner, 51, Emma Bunton, 48, and Mel C, 50, attended Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party at a club in London and recreated an iconic moment in their band's history—and Posh Spice's husband was there to provide the receipts.

In a video recorded and shared by David Beckham, the Spice Girls are seen singing along and performing the dance choreography to their hit 1997 song "Stop."

"Best night ever!" Victoria captioned the video. "Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife."

David, who could not look more excited about the performance, wrote alongside his own Instagram post, "I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner."

Mel B shared Victoria's post on her Instagram Stories, writing, "About last night #tourdatescommingsoon."

Scary Spice had hinted that a Spice Girls reunion was in the works back in January.

Instagram / David Beckham

"I get told off all the time for announcing stuff I'm not meant to announce," she said on the Jennifer Hudson Show at the time. "But what I can say is we're definitely working on something together—all five of us. And by me just saying that, I'm probably going to get into trouble again."

The  America's Got Talent: Fantasy League judge continued, "It's amazing that we've managed to kind of still stay friends, it's been 30 years," adding, "As a group you're just welded together for life because you've been through such a crazy experience."

After the Spice Girls split in 2000, all five members reunited formally to tour together in late 2007 and early 2008. In 2012, they performed at the Olympics closing ceremony in London.

The Spice Girls singers also toured as a quartetwithout Victoria—in 2019 and have also had many informal mini-reunions over the years. In 2022, Victoria, Mel C and Emma attended Geri's 50th birthday party, where they danced, sang along and recreated their dance choreography to the band's 1996 hit "Say You'll Be There." At the time, David also shared video of the reunion, writing, "@officialmelb you were missed."

Look back at the Spice Girls over the years...

Tim Roney/Getty Images
Not-So Humble Beginnings

The Spice Girls became a global success upon the release of "Wannabe" in 1996. Considered the best-selling female group of all time, the British songstresses have sold over 85 million records worldwide. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Spice Up Your Life

The girl group rocked the stage at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City with a performance of "Say You'll Be There." They took home Best Dance Video for "Wannabe" that year. 

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Royalty Meets Royalty

Lucky, Prince Harry! The young royal is pictured with his father, Prince Charles, during a 1997 meet and greet with the Spice Girls. 

JMEnternational/Getty Images

Legends Only

Ginger Spice's Union Jack mini-dress became synonymous with the Spice Girls after their performance at the 1997 Brit Awards. Initial controversy aside, the iconic ensemble sold for more than $58,000 at a a charity auction. 

Neil Munns - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Spice World

Released in December 1997, Spice World: The Movie became an instant blockbuster hit. Two decades later, it remains a cult phenomenon and recently even returned to theaters in the U.K. to celebrate the milestone anniversary! 

Brian Rasic/Getty Images

'90s Nights

Posh, Scary, Sporty, Baby and Ginger Spice come together for a 1998 photo opp. Two years later, they'd announce their decision to put Spice Girls on the back burner for a renewed focus on their respective solo careers. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Reunion!

The Spice Girls made a comeback in 2007 with a global tour that sold out in a whopping 38 seconds. That same year, the ladies hit the stage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Hollywood. 

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage
Viva Forever!

After four years apart, the girl group reunited once again to celebrate the premiere of Viva Forever!, a musical inspired by their time in the spotlight. 

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
Gold Medal Girl Group

At the closing ceremony for the 2012 London Olympics, the fivesome performed a medley of greatest hits like "Wannabe" and "Spice Up Your Life."

Twitter
GEM

In 2016, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton announced a spinoff trio called GEM. A single titled "Song for Her" leaked online, but the project was evidently put on hold around the time Halliwell announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2. 

Instagram
Friendship Never Ends

Cue the pandemonium! All five Spice Girls sent social media into a frenzy with this photo posted in February 2018. 

They responded to the excitement in a joint statement, saying, "We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Reunion! (Again)

After announcing in late 2018 that four of the five Spice Girls would be reuniting once more for a tour—Victoria sat this one out to focus on the commitment to her fashion empire—Geri, Emma and the Mels began a 13-date European tour at Croake Park in Dublin, Ireland on May 24, 2019. Concluding with three nights at London's Wembley Stadium, the tour earned over $78 million, proving that Girl Power never goes out of style.

