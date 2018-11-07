by Corinne Heller | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 11:48 AM
There are no hard feelings between the four Spice Girls and fellow member Victoria Beckham over her decision to skip their upcoming reunion tour.
Earlier this week, the group announced their first tour in more than 10 years, but said Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, would not be joining at their concerts, which will begin next summer. She herself said on social media, "I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year."
On Wednesday, Spice Girls Mel B (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Mel C (Sporty Spice) discussed Victoria's absence from the tour on the Heart Breakfast radio show, which Emma co-hosts.
"Yeah, I think it is tough, because obviously, she's a huge part of the band," Mel C said.
Mel C and Mel B both emphasized that Victoria "still is" a huge part of the band.
"There were times...I wasn't sure, and we really support each other and the decisions that we make and we really support her and she's really supporting us. And I think that's a big part of our ethos," Mel C said.
New of the tour came following years of rumors of a reunion tour for the Spice Girls, who haven't toured with all five members since early 2008 and haven't performed together in more than six years.
About nine months ago, all the Spice Girls reunited in London and shared a photo of their reunion, their first group pic in more than five years.
The Sun reported at the time that the Spice Girls were reuniting professionally, for $10 million each. The women never confirmed their salaries, but did say in a statement, "The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."
Victoria later told Vogue, "I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour...There's something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming."
After the Spice Girls' 2007-2008 tour, the group went on a four-year hiatus. They did reunite for a performance at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, which marked the last time all five members performed together.
The Spice Girls have had many personal reunions over the years, some partial, some full. In late 2012, they all appeared onstage at the curtain call of the premiere of the London musical Viva Forever, which was based on their music.
In New Year's Eve 2016, Victoria and Mel C sang the Spice Girls song "2 Become 1" together at the latter's concert in the Maldives. In late 2017, Victoria, Geri and Emma appeared separately in Mel C's music video "Room for Love."
In early 2016, Mel B, Geri and Emma formed a trio called GEM, based off of their initials, and organized a mini reunion to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the girls' first single, "Wannabe." Victoria declined to participate.
In an interview with the Sunday Times Style section, she wished the trio luck, adding, "I do think they should sing their own material though, because what we did in the Spice Girls was so special. If they sang Spice Girls songs I think I might be a bit sad."
Mel C also declined to take part in that reunion. She told the Press Association that performing as a quartet would not have done "the band or fans justice," adding, "I just didn't feel like it was right and so if everyone was feeling it at some point, I'm not against the idea...But I think it would have to be all five really."
