Halloweentown Costars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz Are Married

"Halloweentown": Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz's Love Story

Halloweentown costars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz have tied the knot in a magical wedding.

The costars, who played heroine Marnie and her nemesis Kal in the 2001 Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, exchanged vows at the Spanish Hills Club in the city of Camarillo in Southern California April 19.

"Mr. & Mrs. Kountz," Kimberly wrote on Instagram the following day, alongside a photo of herself and Daniel standing on the grass by a wooden arbor decorated with white and pink roses, along with their Goldendoodle Luna. "Est. 4.19.24."

The bride, 39, wore a strapless white bridal gown with a sweetheart neckline and A-line skirt while the groom, 45, wore a black suit.

"We had the most beautiful day of our dreams because of all of the incredible people below-we will be forever grateful for all their hard work!" Kimberly wrote on her post. "A huge thank you to our family & friends who celebrated with us and surrounded us with so much love."