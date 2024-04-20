Halloweentown Costars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz Are Married

Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz, who played Marnie and Kal in the 2001 movie Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, tied the knot in a Southern California wedding.

Watch: "Halloweentown": Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz's Love Story

Halloweentown costars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz have tied the knot in a magical wedding.

The costars, who played heroine Marnie and her nemesis Kal in the 2001 Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, exchanged vows at the Spanish Hills Club in the city of Camarillo in Southern California April 19. 

"Mr. & Mrs. Kountz," Kimberly wrote on Instagram the following day, alongside a photo of herself and Daniel standing on the grass by a wooden arbor decorated with white and pink roses, along with their Goldendoodle Luna. "Est. 4.19.24."

The bride, 39, wore a strapless white bridal gown with a sweetheart neckline and A-line skirt while the groom, 45, wore a black suit.

"We had the most beautiful day of our dreams because of all of the incredible people below-we will be forever grateful for all their hard work!" Kimberly wrote on her post. "A huge thank you to our family & friends who celebrated with us and surrounded us with so much love."

Costars Who Secretly Dated

The actress, who starred in three Halloweentown films overall, began dating Daniel, now a real estate agent, after collaborating with him for a parody video that saw him reprise his role of Kal, which was shared on her YouTube channel in 2016.

"Yeah, I still think about Marnie," he said in character. "I think about her every day."

The pair made their romance Instagram official in 2018 with a photo of the two kissing. "#internationalkissingday you say?" Kimberly wrote at the time. "I'll just leave this right here then."

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

And fans of the Halloweentown films have had a lot to say over the years about the couple's real-life romance.

"It's been pretty fun getting to watch the fans' reactions to it over the years," Kimberly exclusively told E! News in 2021 in her and Daniel's first joint interview as a couple. "It cracks us up."

In June 2022, the costars announced their engagement on their Instagrams. "She said yes‼️" Daniel wrote on his page. "Gunna love you forever @officialkjb."

Look back at 15 magical secrets about Halloweentown...

Singer White/Ventura Valley Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

1. How did the idea for Halloweentown come to be? It's simple: Creator Sheri Singer's stepdaughter once asked, "Where do all the creatures from Halloween go the rest of the year when it's not October 31?'"

 2. NBC initially bought the concept as a movie that would air at 9 p.m.…until the network ended up not doing anything with it as it felt too young for their adult audience.

3. Years later, Singer and Steve White brought it to Disney Channel, who initially passed on it. But after the success of their first original movie, 1997's Under Wraps, they reconsidered.

Singer White/Ventura Valley Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

4. Because it was now a Disney production, the movie was changed a bit to skew even younger. "We were able to be very whimsical. We needed to create these really interesting characters," Singer said. "They were fun and slightly scary, but not too scary."

5.  While she wasn't what the producers initially had in mind when it came to the young witch's physical appearance (they were going for a blonde),  Singer said that 13-year-old Kimberly J. Brown "blew everyone else away" and landed the role of Marnie.

Singer White/Ventura Valley Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

6. The first actor cast in the project?  Legendary star Debbie Reynolds as Aggie, the witchy grandmother everyone wished they had.

"Debbie had decided she wanted to open herself up to doing some television. When we saw the list, we took one look at her name and said, oh my god, would she really do it?" Singer recalled. "This is absolutely unbelievably blessed and terrific idea for casting. And she did. We never went to anyone else."

7. , Production chose St. Helens, a small town outside of Portland, Or., to build Halloweentown. Because of Since the Mount St. Helens volcano eruption in 1980, it was mostly a "ghost town," according to Singer, so the locals were welcoming to the crew.

"They were so grateful to have us there and so easy to work with. We had a good crew up there and it fit the demands of the movie. We made all these storefronts. It was really fun and became very iconic."

Disney Channel/Reel Fx Creative/Kobal/Shutterstock

8. Brown will occasionally break out one of her outfits from the film to wear on Halloween, a tradition Debbie, who died in 2016, passed onto her.

"Debbie gave me the idea, but she had Aggie's cape and the purple dress and she used to answer the door for Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween in the outfit," Brown shared. "I started doing it, too, one or two years in a row, I put on Marnie's outfit, and gave out candy."

9. In the fourth and final installment of the franchise in 2006, Marnie was recast, with Sara Paxton taking over the witchy role.

"I was definitely disappointed," Brown said. Singer explained, "That was not something we wanted to do. We could not come to terms that we felt were fair. We just weren't able to. We couldn't make the deal work." 

Disney Channel/Reel Fx Creative/Kobal/Shutterstock

10. St. Helens is so proud to be the home of Halloweentown, the town has dedicated the entire month of October to the film since 1998, hosting a festival for locals and tourists alike.

According to a communications officer from St. Helens, about 40,000-50,000 people visited in 2017.

11. The original cast of Piper-Cromwells reunited for the first time since Halloweentown High at the 2017 festival.

"It was nice to go back and honor Debbie. It's such an honor that people want to come and hang out and see where it was filmed," Brown said. "Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined this is what we would be doing."

12. While there are no official plans to continue the franchise, Singer said she would "like" to do a fifth movie, if the interest is there.

"I'd have to get Disney Channel to get on  board, but I would like to," she said. "I have ideas of how I would do it. There was some talk about a year and a half ago but then it didn't happen." 

13. If it were to come to fruition, Singer envisioned "a musical," adding, "There's also ways to do a prequel. It's not something I haven't brought up before." 

Instagram

14. Ready for DCOM nostalgia overload? Brown, who sells Halloweentown-themed merch on Etsy, is engaged to Daniel Kountz, her foe in Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge. The pair reconnected in May 2016 to start working on a few Improv sketches together.

"It's been pretty fun getting to watch the fans' reactions to it over the years," Brown told E! News of the response to their relationship. "It cracks us up."

15. And do you remember Marnie's beau in Halloweentown High, Brown's last outing as the witch? That was American Horror Story and Judy standout Finn Wittrock.

 "He got along with everybody right away and I know it must be interesting to join a cast that has so much history, and kind of come in and hang with us," Brown told Seventeen of the star joining the cast. "He was awesome."

