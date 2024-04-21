Taylor Swift's Personal Trainer Shares Her Fitness Secrets to Working Out Like "Professional Athlete"

Watch : Taylor Swift’s Intense Workout Routine For Eras Tour

Taylor Swift really is the man when it comes to working out.

In fact, her personal trainer Kirk Myers believes that "some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her."

"It's tailored," he told Vogue in an interview published April 19. "We approached her training for the Eras Tour with the mindset like a professional athlete. There was an 'off-season' when she wasn't touring and 'in-season' when she was."

And Taylor doesn't slack off just because there's a blank space on her tour calendar. According to Kirk, the "Fortnight" singer is in the gym "up to six days a week for sometimes two hours a day" during her downtime.

"Taylor is the most resilient person I have ever met," he said. "It's super-inspiring to see her consistently overcome obstacles and become better and stronger in the end. This also translates into her training and throughout her workouts."

The Dogpound gym founder continued, "I give her a difficult exercise or challenging workout, not only is she able to complete and push through it—but she also perseveres, moving forward into the next exercise. This ultimately makes her stronger, better and faster."