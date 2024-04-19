Did Zendaya Just Untangle the Web of When She Started Dating Tom Holland? Here's Why Fans Think So

Zendaya is making fans feel euphoric with this information.
In fact, fans think that the Euphoria star might just have revealed her and boyfriend Tom Holland's relationship timeline goes back several years before their romance was made public in 2021. And it all comes down to her sharing the moment she nearly got a speeding ticket—and Tom's role in helping her avoid it.
"Tom and I were rushing to a spin class—with my mother," Zendaya explained on the April 18 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I was not going to do the spin class, he was going to do the spin class. Cause I don't do that."
"But, we were going a little fast," she continued, "we were running late. And they recognized that he was Spider-Man and, uh, we were fine. We got our warning and everything was okay."
But what does this story have to do with their relationship timeline?
Well, under the clip of Zendaya on the late-night show, a fan shared a video, purportedly from 2016, the Challengers star took of Tom coming out of a spin class. And who joined in on said spin class? Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer.
"the spin class in question help," the fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter April 18. "THEY WERE BABIES."
In the video, the Zendaya can be seen capturing Tom the moment he exits the room, asking him with a laugh, "How'd you do?" To which a very flushed and sweaty Tom quickly replies "Shut up."
The pair, who first met working on Spider-Man: Homecoming have chosen to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. And while they were rumored to have first started dating in 2017, their romance was confirmed four years later.
In the years before confirming their romance, Zendaya dated Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi in 2020, while Tom was linked to Nadia Parkes and Olivia Bolton in the same year.
However, Tom and Zendaya —who recently shot down breakup rumors—have occasionally taken a moment to heap praise on the other.
"I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him," Zendaya recently told Vogue, "but he handled it really beautifully."
And Tom is always there to cheer on his lady love, recently sharing the trailer for her new movie Challengers to his Instagram Stories and writing, "You ain't ready for this one!"
