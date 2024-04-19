Did Zendaya Just Untangle the Web of When She Started Dating Tom Holland? Here's Why Fans Think So

Watch : Zendaya Praises How Tom Holland Has Handled Fame

Zendaya is making fans feel euphoric with this information.

In fact, fans think that the Euphoria star might just have revealed her and boyfriend Tom Holland's relationship timeline goes back several years before their romance was made public in 2021. And it all comes down to her sharing the moment she nearly got a speeding ticket—and Tom's role in helping her avoid it.

"Tom and I were rushing to a spin class—with my mother," Zendaya explained on the April 18 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I was not going to do the spin class, he was going to do the spin class. Cause I don't do that."

"But, we were going a little fast," she continued, "we were running late. And they recognized that he was Spider-Man and, uh, we were fine. We got our warning and everything was okay."

But what does this story have to do with their relationship timeline?