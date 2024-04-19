Did Zendaya Just Untangle the Web of When She Started Dating Tom Holland? Here's Why Fans Think So

Zendaya revealed she once got out of a speeding ticket thanks to Tom Holland, leaving fans wondering if their relationship goes back years before they confirmed their romance.

Zendaya is making fans feel euphoric with this information.

In fact, fans think that the Euphoria star might just have revealed her and boyfriend Tom Holland's relationship timeline goes back several years before their romance was made public in 2021. And it all comes down to her sharing the moment she nearly got a speeding ticket—and Tom's role in helping her avoid it.

"Tom and I were rushing to a spin class—with my mother," Zendaya explained on the April 18 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I was not going to do the spin class, he was going to do the spin class. Cause I don't do that."

"But, we were going a little fast," she continued, "we were running late. And they recognized that he was Spider-Man and, uh, we were fine. We got our warning and everything was okay."

But what does this story have to do with their relationship timeline?

Well, under the clip of Zendaya on the late-night show, a fan shared a video, purportedly from 2016, the Challengers star took of Tom coming out of a spin class. And who joined in on said spin class? Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer.

"the spin class in question help," the fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter April 18. "THEY WERE BABIES." 

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

In the video, the Zendaya can be seen capturing Tom the moment he exits the room, asking him with a laugh, "How'd you do?" To which a very flushed and sweaty Tom quickly replies "Shut up."

The pair, who first met working on Spider-Man: Homecoming have chosen to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. And while they were rumored to have first started dating in 2017, their romance was confirmed four years later.

In the years before confirming their romance, Zendaya dated Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi in 2020, while Tom was linked to Nadia Parkes and Olivia Bolton in the same year.

However, Tom and Zendaya —who recently shot down breakup rumors—have occasionally taken a moment to heap praise on the other.

"I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him," Zendaya recently told Vogue, "but he handled it really beautifully."

And Tom is always there to cheer on his lady love, recently sharing the trailer for her new movie Challengers to his Instagram Stories and writing, "You ain't ready for this one!"

For more of Tom and Zendaya's cutest moments together, keep reading.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's "Sexiest" Pic Ever

Tom unveiled this beauty for his 27th birthday, joking on Instagram, "A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!" Zendaya was into it, reacting with a heart-eye emoji.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's 27th Birthday

Zendaya shared this sweet shot of her boyfriend enjoying the water in honor of his birthday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

The actress, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom and Zendaya spoke during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attended a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The duo appeared at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars spoke onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

Tom and Zendaya attended a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

Tom and Zendaya shared a laugh during the Marvel panel event at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

