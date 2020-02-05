Inside "Inseparable" Zendaya and Jacob Elordi's Months-Long Romance

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 9:51 AM
These new photos are going to send Zendaya and Jacob Elordi fans into a euphoric state.
Remember yesterday when photographers spotted the Euphoria co-stars sharing a sweet moment together? The pics showed Elordi kissing Zendaya on the head while out and about in New York City together. Well, new pictures of celebs have now emerged, in which they are kissing on the lips! In the photos, Elordi, 22, can be seen wrapping his arm around Zendaya, 23, while leaning in for a kiss.
So, while the co-stars have attempted to downplay their relationship, we think it's safe to say this is an official romantic confirmation.
"Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each other for months now," a source tells E! News. "They started as close friends but it became romantic after their show ended."
"They have been inseparable since last summer and have been making time for each other in between projects," the insider shares. "Jacob has met Zendaya's family and everyone adores him. They have a lot of fun together and have a lot in common."
Zendaya and Elordi first sparked romance rumors over the summer, when they were spotted on vacation together in Greece.
A few months later, however, Elordi spoke out about the relationship speculation, telling GQ Australia that Zendaya is "like my sister."
"She's super dope to work with," Elordi added. "She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we're all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We've spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with.
TheImageDirect.com
It was just last week that Zendaya called the actor her "best friend" while presenting Elordi with the Rising Star honor at the American Australian Association Arts Awards in NYC. But, after seeing these PDA photos, it appears Zendaya and Elordi might be more than just BFFs.
Zendaya is no stranger to romance rumors. Over the years, she has continued to be linked to her Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland, despite continuing to deny the speculation.
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
Though, the Disney alum did admit in a 2018 interview that dating someone in the industry would be helpful.
"There's just certain things in our lives that's hard for people to understand if they don't live it," Zendaya shared in CR Fashion Book. "Like if I have to explain what a call time is or why I have to start glam early. I'm not just sitting around all day. I'm on camera, I'm shooting, I'm working, I can't have my phone. But that doesn't mean somebody who's not in the industry can't understand it or wouldn't want to learn or understand it."
