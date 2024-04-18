Idaho Murder Case: Bryan Kohberger Gives New Details About His Alibi

Watch : Idaho Murders Case Update: Bryan Kohberger Plans to Call 400 Witnesses in Trial

Bryan Kohberger's alibi allegedly hinges on his interest in stargazing.

Attorneys for the 29-year-old—who has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary after four University of Idaho students were killed in November 2022—submitted legal documents on April 17 detailing his alleged alibi for the night of their deaths.

Kohberger's legal team—who entered his plea as not guilty last year—stated that in the months leading up to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, Kohberger often went on runs and hikes in the outdoors in and around Pullman, Wash., according to the document obtained by E! News.

In the fall of 2022, however, when Kohberger became busier with classes and work at Washington State University, fitting in those outdoor activities often meant nighttime drives—which is what his legal team said he was doing around the time the students were killed in their apartment.

"Mr. Kohberger was out driving in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022; as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars," the filing read. "He drove throughout the area south of Pullman, Washington, west of Moscow, Idaho including Wawawai Park."