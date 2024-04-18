Idaho Murder Case: Bryan Kohberger Gives New Details About His Alibi

Bryan Kohberger's alibi allegedly hinges on his interest in stargazing.
Attorneys for the 29-year-old—who has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary after four University of Idaho students were killed in November 2022—submitted legal documents on April 17 detailing his alleged alibi for the night of their deaths.
Kohberger's legal team—who entered his plea as not guilty last year—stated that in the months leading up to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, Kohberger often went on runs and hikes in the outdoors in and around Pullman, Wash., according to the document obtained by E! News.
In the fall of 2022, however, when Kohberger became busier with classes and work at Washington State University, fitting in those outdoor activities often meant nighttime drives—which is what his legal team said he was doing around the time the students were killed in their apartment.
"Mr. Kohberger was out driving in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022; as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars," the filing read. "He drove throughout the area south of Pullman, Washington, west of Moscow, Idaho including Wawawai Park."
The document further alleges that Kohberger's hobby will be proved with data from his phone, which shows "him in the countryside late at night and/or in the early morning on several occasions." The filing stated the data includes "numerous photographs taken on several different late evenings and early mornings, including in November, depicting the night sky."
The document also noted that to help corroborate this information, the defense intends to offer testimony from Sy Ray, a cell site location information (CSLI) expert.
According to the filing, Ray's testimony will "show that Bryan Kohberger's mobile device was south of Pullman, Washington and west of Moscow, Idaho on November 13, 2022; that Bryan Kohberger's mobile device did not travel east on the Moscow-Pullman Highway in the early morning hours of November 13th, and thus could not be the vehicle captured on video along the Moscow-Pullman highway near Floyd's Cannabis shop."
Kohberger's team suggested more information about his whereabouts could be provided in the future based on additional discovery.
During a court appearance back in February, his lawyers requested a cell tower investigation to help build an alibi—a request that could further delay his trial after he waived the right to a speedy trial in August.
It was there, too, that Kohberger's team shared their desire to change the location of the upcoming trial—due to concerns that the media attention could affect the jurors—as well as their plans to call 400 witnesses during his legal proceedings.
The prosecution, however, aired their objections to the requests.
"The state does not believe it is appropriate to tie the alibi to the jury trial date in the case," a deputy prosecutor told presiding Judge John Judge, per Fox News. "It frankly causes the state great alarm that the defense is discussing calling upwards of 400 witnesses during the innocence phase when we potentially don't have a full alibi disclosure."
The judge allowed the defense until April 17 to provide more details about Kohberger's alibi, which have now been revealed.
"I'm listening carefully to both sides, and it's a complicated case," the judge said at the time, per Fox. "It's a death penalty case."