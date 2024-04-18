Brittany Cartwright Claps Back at Comments Her Boobs Make Her Look "Heavier"

Brittany Cartwright had the breast response to critics commenting on her boob job.
In fact, the Valley star clapped back at online trolls after negative remarks were made about her body. "Babe those boobs are too big," an Instagram user wrote on Brittany's April 17 post. "They make you heavier than you even are."
That's when the Vanderpump Rules alum SUR-ved up a major comeback.
"Could you imagine me going on your page and commenting on your body?" the 35-year-old replied. "Yes my boobs are big, cool."
In the post, the Bravolebrity shared her latest fashion moment, in which she showcased her curve-hugging strapless corset dress and glamorous makeup look.
Over the years, Brittany has been candid about her plastic surgery procedures, and even documented her breast augmentation on the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules. At the time, her then-boyfriend—now estranged husband—Jax Taylor convinced her to enhance her boobs.
"It's not just for you, it's for me," he said in the February 2016 episode. "Who doesn't love big boobs?"
More recently, Brittany revealed she wanted to be camera-ready for the first season of The Valley, so she got liposuction on her face. However, the outcome wasn't what she expected.
"I feel like almost all season long, I'm going to have a frown face," she said in March on her and Jax's podcast When Reality Hits. "And there is no context [in] the trailer of what is going on with my freaking mouth."
The reality TV star explained why she decided to go under the knife, sharing, "I had work done on my double chin. We call it the turkey gobbler, [it] runs in my family."
In addition to getting liposuction, she also underwent the Morpheus8 treatment, which pairs microneedling with radiofrequency to stimulate collagen production.
"No matter what I was going through, no matter how much weight I lost, I still felt I had something there," she continued. "It was just under my chin. But my doctors thought that my face would be back to normal by the time we started filming."
