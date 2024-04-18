Olivia Munn Shares How Her Double Mastectomy Journey Impacted Son Malcolm

Watch : Olivia Munn Details “Terrifying” Breast Cancer Journey

Olivia Munn's life was impacted in more ways than one throughout her breast cancer battle.

As the Newsroom actress recently explained, that included missing out on special moments with her and John Mulaney's 2-year-old son Malcolm after undergoing a double mastectomy.

"When I woke up, it was really painful and I was really out of it, and I had actually lost a lot of blood and my surgery went from what was supposed to be an 8-hour surgery to a 10-hour surgery because of that blood loss," Munn told People of the procedure. "So the first part is tough because it's just a lot of pain. You've gone through a massive surgery and I didn't really at that time think about what I had lost, because you're all bandaged up."

And when the 43-year-old went home three days later, "Malcolm runs up and he said, 'Mama, pick [me] up?' And I said, 'Oh I can't pick you up.' And I squatted down to give him a hug."

Though it was hard for the toddler to understand at the time. "He just sat on my leg and goes, 'But Mama, pick [me] up!'" Munn recalled. "That was probably one of the hardest things because all you want to do is pick up your baby."