Olivia Munn Details Shock of Cancer Diagnosis After Clean Mammography 3 Months Earlier

Olivia Munn Details "Terrifying" Breast Cancer Journey

Olivia Munn‘s life took an unexpected turn after being diagnosed with cancer.

Like many, the Newsroom actress has always been proactive when it comes to her health. In fact, around a year ago, she had a mammogram exam and a BRCA gene test, both of which were negative.

"I was walking around thinking that I had no breast cancer," she explained to People in an interview published April 17. "I did all the tests that I knew about."

That is, until three months later when Olivia's doctor, OB-GYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, intervened, saving her life when she decided to run another test—the Tyrer-Cuzick risk assessment calculator, on which Olivia scored a 37.3 percent. With a high-risk score being considered a 20 percent and higher, her doctor ordered an MRI.

Unlike the other tests Olivia had taken, the MRI was not clear and the 43-year-old was called to get an ultrasound the same day, which then led to an emergency biopsy the next day.