This Fashion Designer Is Joining The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15

Bravo fans can expect a fashionable new face on The Real Housewives of New York City.
That's because legendary designer Rebecca Minkoff is joining season 15 of the Bravo series, a source close to production confirmed to E! News.
While it's unclear if the fashion industry veteran will be a full-time Housewife or just appear in the background as a friend of the cast, Minkoff has filmed scenes with several of the ladies as of late.
The 43-year-old is the first fresh face to join RHONY since the reality show was rebooted for season 14 last year with new castmembers Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy and Brynn Whitfield, all of whom are returning next season the network confirmed earlier this month.
Minkoff—who shares kids Luca, 12, Bowie, 9, Nico, 5, and Leonardo, 15 months, with husband Gavin Bellour—is no stranger to Bravo. She has previously appeared as a guest judge on Project Runway.
News of Minkoff's filming comes on the heels of Whitfield recently teasing several new additions to season 15.
"One's Jenna's friend, one is Erin's friend," she revealed during an Amazon Live April 15. "Mind you, too, last year, I had two friends film with us. Nothing's ever official, we just all invite friends to film. Everyone brings in people."
Whitfield added that the new ladies are "really, really cool, but it is a real show, so those relationships and friendships have to form."
And the communications professional promised the group's sophomore season will definitely be "interesting" with new women in the mix.
"I'm totally having fun," Whitfield shared. "I've only cried twice. Yeah, it's been tough. I think it's gonna become more fun. You know, I like to have fun. I don't take stuff that seriously, but I feel like everyone's kinda taking things serious. I think it's gonna be a different season. It feels different already. I hope in all good ways, but it definitely feels different."
