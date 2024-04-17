This Fashion Designer Is Joining The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15

Watch : RHONY Season 14 Stars Describe Their NEW Flavor

Bravo fans can expect a fashionable new face on The Real Housewives of New York City.

That's because legendary designer Rebecca Minkoff is joining season 15 of the Bravo series, a source close to production confirmed to E! News.

While it's unclear if the fashion industry veteran will be a full-time Housewife or just appear in the background as a friend of the cast, Minkoff has filmed scenes with several of the ladies as of late.

The 43-year-old is the first fresh face to join RHONY since the reality show was rebooted for season 14 last year with new castmembers Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy and Brynn Whitfield, all of whom are returning next season the network confirmed earlier this month.

Minkoff—who shares kids Luca, 12, Bowie, 9, Nico, 5, and Leonardo, 15 months, with husband Gavin Bellour—is no stranger to Bravo. She has previously appeared as a guest judge on Project Runway.