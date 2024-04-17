Brittany Mahomes Shares Fiery Reaction to Patrick Mahomes’ Latest Achievement

Watch : Brittany Mahomes Gushes Over Patrick Mahomes Post Super Bowl

Brittany Mahomes isn't hiding her heart eyes for Patrick Mahomes' recent accomplishment.

After all, the Sports Illustrated model couldn't help but gush over her husband, who was included in TIME Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2024.

Alongside a repost of Patrick's cover shot, Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories April 16 with smiley faces and a fire emoji, "My hottttttt hubby."

The retired soccer player followed up her post with snaps of their kids Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 16 months with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

But it's no surprise to see Patrick spending some quality time with his family. In fact, it's a priority for the 28-year-old, who shared that they'll be the deciding factor for the length of his football career.

"I've looked, if I played until Tom [Brady]'s age," he told TIME in an interview published April 16, "my daughter would be 19, 20 years old." As he explained, that means possibly missing milestones and other achievements as he trains and travels for the sport.