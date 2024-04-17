Brittany Mahomes Shares Fiery Reaction to Patrick Mahomes’ Latest Achievement

Brittany Mahomes was husband Patrick Mahomes’ biggest cheerleader after he was included in TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2024.

Watch: Brittany Mahomes Gushes Over Patrick Mahomes Post Super Bowl

Brittany Mahomes isn't hiding her heart eyes for Patrick Mahomes' recent accomplishment. 

After all, the Sports Illustrated model couldn't help but gush over her husband, who was included in TIME Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2024.

Alongside a repost of Patrick's cover shot, Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories April 16 with smiley faces and a fire emoji, "My hottttttt hubby."

The retired soccer player followed up her post with snaps of their kids Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 16 months with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

But it's no surprise to see Patrick spending some quality time with his family. In fact, it's a priority for the 28-year-old, who shared that they'll be the deciding factor for the length of his football career.

"I've looked, if I played until Tom [Brady]'s age," he told TIME in an interview published April 16, "my daughter would be 19, 20 years old." As he explained, that means possibly missing milestones and other achievements as he trains and travels for the sport.

photos
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Cutest Family Moments

"I would love to play that long," Patrick admitted. "At the same time, I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I'll continue to play. But if I feel like it's taking away from my family time, that's when I'll know it's time to go." 

While the three-time Super Bowl champion will do what's best for his loved ones, he's also committed to solidifying the Chiefs' legacy while the ball is still in his hand.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"At the end of my time, I just want to say that I didn't leave anything out there," Patrick explained. "My family and football are the first things I want to be great at. If I can go out there and say that I gave everything I had on the football field, expectations are what they are and whatever is going to happen is going to happen. And I can be satisfied with that."

Keep reading to see how Brittany supported Patrick for over a decade during their sweet love story.

Instagram

High School Sweethearts

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' relationship began in 2012 when they were students at Whitehouse High School in Texas. In Sept. 2020, after eight years of dating, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to Brittany inside Arrowhead Stadium, of course. 

Instagram

A Growing Team

In Feb. 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes. A year later, Sterling was in attendance as her parents said "I do" at their wedding ceremony in Hawaii. By May 2022, they announced they were expecting a second child together

Instagram

Halloween Celebrations

"The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster," Brittany wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2022 alongside the family's Halloween costumes.

Instagram

An Extra Special Holiday Season

Less than a month later, on Nov. 28, Brittany gave birth to a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Instagram

Super Bowl Sterling

Sterling and Brittany cheered on Patrick as the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Met Gala Moments

On the first Monday in May, the pair posed together on the Met Gala red carpet.

Instagram

Mother's Day Outing

Brittany, a co-owner of the women’s soccer team the Kansas City Current, celebrated Mother's Day 2023 by watching the team play. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

At the 2023 ESPYS, Patrick was awarded Best NFL Player and Best Athlete, Men's Sports, while the Kansas City Chiefs won Best Team.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Thanksgiving Portrait

The family of four celebrated Thanksgiving 2023 with this sweet snap.

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

In early December, the duo donned matching reindeer onesies at a holiday party in Kansas City.

