Olivia Munn Details Medically Induced Menopause After “Terrifying” Breast Cancer Journey

Olivia Munn is opening up about her experience over the last year after being diagnoses with an aggressive form of breast cancer—and how John Mulaney was by her side through it all.

Olivia Munn is opening up about her harrowing health journey.

Olivia Munn is opening up about her harrowing health journey. 

Just over a month after the 43-year-old shared she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer a year earlier, Olivia is recounting that time in her life, including her fears and the medical processes she underwent.

"I was not someone who obsessed over death or was afraid of it in any way," Olivia—who shares 2-year-old son Malcolm with boyfriend John Mulaney—told People in an interview published April 17 of receiving her diagnosis. "[But] having a little baby at home made everything much more terrifying. You realize cancer doesn't care who you are; it doesn't care if you have a baby or if you don't have time. It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on."

In this case, the Newsroom actress had to square up against bilateral breast cancer, specifically, a fast-moving and aggressive cancer called luminal B. Within 30 days of her diagnosis, Olivia underwent a lymph node dissection, a nipple delay procedure—a surgical process which preserves the nipples ahead of breast reconstruction—and a double mastectomy.

Stars React to Olivia Munn's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

"I had amazing doctors, but it was still a negotiation sometimes on what we are doing," she remembered of deciding whether to undergo the nipple delay. "But I'm glad I did. I want to give myself the best shot of keeping the parts of me that I can keep."

And even though she knew the double mastectomy was recommended by her doctors as a way to remove all the known cancer—as well as reduce any further reduce to her—Olivia still struggled with the reality of the procedure. 

"There's so much information, and you're making these huge decisions for the rest of your life," the Daily Show alum explained. "I really tried to be prepared, but the truth is that nothing could prepare me for what I would feel like, what it would look like and how I would handle it emotionally. It was a lot tougher than I expected."

The diagnosis was all the more shocking for Olivia as she'd tested negative for the BRCA gene and received a clean mammogram result just three months prior.

"I was walking around thinking that I had no breast cancer," she recalled. "I did all the tests that I knew about."

She credits her OB-GYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, with catching her cancer after she recommended Olivia calculate her lifetime breast cancer risk score using the Tyrer-Cuzick risk assessment calculator, which is available for free online. Scores of 20 percent or higher are considered high risk: Olivia received a 37.3. A subsequent MRI ordered by Dr. Aliabadi is how they discovered the cancer. 

Giving herself time to recover from her double mastectomy earlier last year, Olivia didn't undergo reconstruction surgery until last fall. During this time, she kept her diagnosis secret from the public. Looking back, Olivia noted of the decision, "Keeping it private for as long as I did allowed me time to fight without any outside noise at all."

Olivia's care has so far not required radiation or chemotherapy, but in November the Predator actress began taking a hormone suppression therapy to limit her future risk. The treatment has put her into medically induced menopause, or as she explained, "I'm constantly thinking it's hot, my hair is thinning, and I'm tired a lot."

Instagram / Olivia Munn

Through it all, however, Olivia has had two important people by her side: John and Malcolm. And it was the comedian's support that helped guide her through the difficult moments balancing her treatment and life with a little one.

"It would've felt like climbing an iceberg without him," Olivia gushed of her partner of three years. "I don't think he had a moment to himself, between being an incredibly hands-on father and going to and from the hospital—taking Malcolm to the park, putting him to nap, driving to Cedars-Sinai, hanging out with me, going home, putting Malcolm to bed, coming back to me. And he did it all happily."

And above all, she's grateful for the time she's been given with Malcolm. 

"When I'm with him," Olivia said, "it's the only time my brain doesn't think about being sick. I'm just so happy with him. And it puts a lot of stuff into perspective. Because if my body changes, I'm still his mom. If I have hot flashes, I'm still his mom. If I lose my hair, I'm still his mom. That's really what matters the most to me. I get to be here for him." 

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Jim Beaver

The actor, known for roles in The Boys and Supernatural, shared on Feb. 3, 2023 that he had battled prostate cancer for years and was cancer free.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Ariana Madix

"I had to have a lil bit o'cancer removed from my body and lymph nodes biopsied," the Vanderpump Rules star revealed to fans at the close of 2018. "(In the clear now!)"

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Marcia Cross

The Desperate Housewives star revealed to fans in September 2018 that she survived anal cancer. "After posting a picture of myself here and uttering the words #cancer and #hairloss, I feel liberated, deliriously free and completely me," she shared on Instagram

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dustin Hoffman

The two-time Oscar winner underwent successful treatment for cancer, and his rep confirmed to E! News that doctors deemed Hoffman "surgically cured."

J.H. SAUNDERS/Landov
Hugh Jackman

The X-Men star was treated for his third basal cell carcinoma back in 2014, and after his third treatment, Jackman's rep told E! News that he's "all good" now.

In April 2023, Hugh had two biopsies for additional basal cell carcinoma. At the time, he told fans, "If I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming for those of us in the northern hemisphere, please wear sunscreen."

Adam Olszweski/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Camille Grammer

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star celebrated one year of being cancer-free in January. The mother of two was diagnosed with endometrial cancer back in 2013 and underwent a radical hysterectomy.

Then in 2017, Camille had surgery to remove Squamous Cell Carcinoma, a type of skin cancer. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cobie Smulders

The Avengers: Age of Ultron actress battled ovarian cancer at the age of 25 and overcome odds when she welcomed two children with husband Taran Killam.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Dr. Drew Pinsky

TV host reveals he underwent surgery for prostate cancer in July 2013 and has since been given a clean bill of health.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Brooke Burke

The Dancing with the Stars cohost underwent successful surgery for thyroid cancer. The mother of four tweeted, "Thx for all the twitter love. I'm [home] recovering & resting."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Angie Everhart

"MY DR CALLED ME ON A SAT. MORNING TO TELL ME I AM CANCER FREE!!!!! #wootothemotherf--kinhoo," the actress tweeted after receiving the good news.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Christina Applegate

The Up All Night star was declared "100-percent clear" of breast cancer after treatment and a double mastectomy.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Michael C. Hall

The Dexter star used a hiatus from his hit series to slay Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Michelle Monaghan

The Australian actress revealed in October 2011 that she had a cancerous mole removed from her calf after her hubby encouraged her to get the suspicious-looking mark checked out.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Ewan McGregor

The Scot is trainspotting just fine these days after having a cancerous mole removed from beneath his right eye.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Happy Hearts Fund
Sheryl Crow

The singer beat breast cancer in 2004 with a "minimally invasive" lumpectomy and radiation therapy.

Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images
Michael Douglas

The Oscar winner declared in early 2011 that his tumor was gone and he had throat cancer "beat."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Edie Falco

The Emmy winner whacked breast cancer in 2004.

Doug Meszler / Splash News
Anderson Cooper

Surely the CNN veteran wears his SPF when he's braving the elements now after having a cancerous growth removed from under his left eye in 2008.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Kylie Minogue

The Australian pop star underwent successful surgery for breast cancer in 2005.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Barry Watson

The 7th Heaven star was diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease when he was only 28. He's 37 now and looking good!

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Maura Tierney

The ER fave had to abandon her role in Parenthood to fight breast cancer in 2009—but her treatment was a success and she was back on the red carpet in no time.

CBS
Sharon Osbourne

The America's Got Talent judge was diagnosed with colon cancer while shooting The Osbournes in 2002 and used the opportunity to stress the importance of regular screenings while attacking the #@%! with chemotherapy. She was declared cancer-free the following year.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival
Robert De Niro

The Oscar winner took prostate cancer down, down to Chinatown, in 2003, and has been in about 400 movies since then.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Robin Roberts

The Good Morning America cohost proudly flaunted her smooth scalp while undergoing chemotherapy to treat breast cancer in 2007.

Robert Laberge/Getty Images
Lance Armstrong

The champion cyclist battled back from stage-four testicular cancer before winning seven straight Tour de France titles.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Melissa Etheridge

The Grammy and Oscar winner became an inspiring activist after a lumpectomy and chemotherapy cleared her of breast cancer in 2005.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for LA Times
Julia Sweeney

The former Saturday Night Live standout mined her breast cancer battle for comedic material that turned into God Said Ha!, her successful one-woman show that eventually went to Broadway.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cynthia Nixon

The Sex and the City star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, and after surgery and radiation treatments, she was given the clear.

Mike FANOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Samantha Harris

Harris underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Sarah Paulson

The Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip star sports a scar on her back where doctors successfully removed a melanoma.

