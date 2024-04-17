Olivia Munn Details Medically Induced Menopause After “Terrifying” Breast Cancer Journey

Watch : Olivia Munn Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Double Mastectomy Procedure

Olivia Munn is opening up about her harrowing health journey.

Just over a month after the 43-year-old shared she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer a year earlier, Olivia is recounting that time in her life, including her fears and the medical processes she underwent.

"I was not someone who obsessed over death or was afraid of it in any way," Olivia—who shares 2-year-old son Malcolm with boyfriend John Mulaney—told People in an interview published April 17 of receiving her diagnosis. "[But] having a little baby at home made everything much more terrifying. You realize cancer doesn't care who you are; it doesn't care if you have a baby or if you don't have time. It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on."

In this case, the Newsroom actress had to square up against bilateral breast cancer, specifically, a fast-moving and aggressive cancer called luminal B. Within 30 days of her diagnosis, Olivia underwent a lymph node dissection, a nipple delay procedure—a surgical process which preserves the nipples ahead of breast reconstruction—and a double mastectomy.