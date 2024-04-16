Kristin Cavallari Sets the Record Straight on Baby Plans With Boyfriend Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari explained that she is not in a rush to have a baby with boyfriend Mark Estes, who is 13 years younger than her, saying "It's too soon to tell."

Watch: Montana Boyz's Mark Estes Says He's a "True Romantic" With Girlfriend Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari's future with Mark Estes is still unwritten.

After raising eyebrows earlier this month by admitting she might have a baby with the Montana Boyz member one day, the Hills expressed how she really feels about expanding her family.

"It's too soon to tell," Kristin said on the April 16 episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast. "I'm not over here like, 'Should I have a baby? Should I not have a baby?' I've been dating Montana for a couple of months. We're just gonna slow our roll and continue to date.

The 37-year-old—who shares kids Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex Jay Cutler—added, "I'm not in the works to have a new baby daddy."

However, Kristin noted she did have the "kid conversation" with Mark, 24, explaining, "I have the kid conversation with everybody I go out with."

The former Laguna Beach star also explained that she hasn't take the step of freezing her eggs in preparation for possible future children, saying, "I thought I was done having kids." However, she's now choosing to "leave things up to the universe," especially because she feels such a strong connection with the model.

photos
Looking Back at Kristin Cavallari's Star-Studded Dating History

"Montana is the first guy in four years where I have thought, 'Hmm, maybe I would have another kid,'" she shared. "Everyone else I've gone out with it was like, 'No, I'm not having any more kids.' But you meet the right person and they can change that for you."

Kristin had previously spoken out on the topic of kids earlier in April, telling best friend Justin Anderson on her podcast that, "If [Mark] ends up really being the one, I would have a kid."

Kristin and Mark first went public with their romance in February. And despite receiving some backlash over their 13-year age gap, they're simply tuning out the noise.

"She makes me happy, I make her happy," Mark recently told E! News. "That's what's important, so I'm not too worried about the critics, honestly."

For more of the duo's most romantic moments, keep reading.

Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

Hard Launch

Kristin Cavallari debuted her romance with Mark Estes in February 2024, captioning this photo of the couple, "He makes me happy."

Instagram/Mark Estes

Sweet Smooches

"Photo dump of my girl and I," Mark wrote on Instagram March 2024.

Instagram/Mark Estes

PDA Alert

Among the snaps included a picture of the pair sharing a rooftop kiss.

Instagram/Mark Estes

Hanging Out

The Hills alum got cozy with her man.

Instagram/Mark Estes

Late Nights

Mark wrapped his arms around the Kristin during a night out on the town.

Instagram/Mark Estes

Bar Babes

The pair hit up a local watering hole.

Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

Home Is Where the Heart Is

Kristin captioned this cozy-looking shot in March 2024: "Him."

Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

Kiss Me

Mark pulled the Uncommon James founder close for a kiss.

