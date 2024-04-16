Kristin Cavallari Sets the Record Straight on Baby Plans With Boyfriend Mark Estes

Watch : Montana Boyz's Mark Estes Says He's a "True Romantic" With Girlfriend Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari's future with Mark Estes is still unwritten.

After raising eyebrows earlier this month by admitting she might have a baby with the Montana Boyz member one day, the Hills expressed how she really feels about expanding her family.

"It's too soon to tell," Kristin said on the April 16 episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast. "I'm not over here like, 'Should I have a baby? Should I not have a baby?' I've been dating Montana for a couple of months. We're just gonna slow our roll and continue to date.

The 37-year-old—who shares kids Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex Jay Cutler—added, "I'm not in the works to have a new baby daddy."

However, Kristin noted she did have the "kid conversation" with Mark, 24, explaining, "I have the kid conversation with everybody I go out with."

The former Laguna Beach star also explained that she hasn't take the step of freezing her eggs in preparation for possible future children, saying, "I thought I was done having kids." However, she's now choosing to "leave things up to the universe," especially because she feels such a strong connection with the model.