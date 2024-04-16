Alabama Barker Shuts Down “Delusional” Speculation About Her Appearance

Watch : Alabama Barker Clears Up More Plastic Surgery Rumors

Alabama Barker is tired of addressing all the small things.

The 18-year-old—whose parents are Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler—recently defended her appearance after a social media user accused her of getting "plastic surgery on everything" when she posted a series of photos clad in a bikini top.

Alabama quickly clapped back—literally—at the speculation, shutting it down with a simple reply of, "Hey let's stop being delusional," alongside the clapping emoji.

This is not the first time the teen has had to clarify whether she's undergone any cosmetic procedures. In February, after Alabama posted another image of herself in a bikini, one user commented, "This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn't over do it! She looks good now!"

In response, Alabama wrote, "I really appreciate the love! I'm natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful."

In fact, Alabama has always been open about having gotten lip fillers. She's even gone so far as to share the name of her aesthetic practitioner—LA based Anush Movsesian—who she credits with keeping her appearance "very natural."