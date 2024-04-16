Alabama Barker Shuts Down “Delusional” Speculation About Her Appearance

Alabama Barker is tired of addressing all the small things.
The 18-year-old—whose parents are Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler—recently defended her appearance after a social media user accused her of getting "plastic surgery on everything" when she posted a series of photos clad in a bikini top.
Alabama quickly clapped back—literally—at the speculation, shutting it down with a simple reply of, "Hey let's stop being delusional," alongside the clapping emoji.
This is not the first time the teen has had to clarify whether she's undergone any cosmetic procedures. In February, after Alabama posted another image of herself in a bikini, one user commented, "This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn't over do it! She looks good now!"
In response, Alabama wrote, "I really appreciate the love! I'm natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful."
In fact, Alabama has always been open about having gotten lip fillers. She's even gone so far as to share the name of her aesthetic practitioner—LA based Anush Movsesian—who she credits with keeping her appearance "very natural."
And while the teenager often deals with critical comments online, she's learned how to deal with the haters.
"I just feel like it's a self-projection," Alabama told E! News in September about people tearing her down on social media, "and I hate that for them because I wish them the best and it's just them projecting their insecurities."
She continued, "And you just need to know to keep going when people do something like that."
Keep reading for more celebrities who have been candid about their experiences with cosmetic procedures.