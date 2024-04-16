How Henry Cavill's Date Nights With Pregnant Natalie Viscuso Have Changed Since Expecting Baby

Watch : Henry Cavill Talks Sex Scenes: “I’m Not a Fan”

Don't pop the cork on Henry Cavill's baby news just yet.

After all, the actor and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, who are expecting their first child together, now have a different approach to how they spend their downtime as expectant parents. Though the pair are "not shy of a kitchen dance party" when it comes to date nights, Henry said their choice of accompanying libations has definitely changed.

"A bottle of wine goes down range," the 40-year-old quipped of the couple's past nights in an exclusive interview with E! News at the April 15 premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. "Obviously not now—but previously."

And Natalie works as hard as she plays, according to Henry, who has been dating the TV executive since 2021.

"She came to set a couple of times, but she's always working so hard," he said. "She's working L.A. hours—often at Vertigo Entertainment—and when she's not doing that, she's reading for the L.A. hours."

The Justice League alum added, "I've never known someone to work as hard as her." (For more from Henry, tune into E! News on Tuesday, April 16, at 11 p.m.)