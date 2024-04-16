How Henry Cavill's Date Nights With Pregnant Natalie Viscuso Have Changed Since Expecting Baby

Don't pop the cork on Henry Cavill's baby news just yet.
After all, the actor and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, who are expecting their first child together, now have a different approach to how they spend their downtime as expectant parents. Though the pair are "not shy of a kitchen dance party" when it comes to date nights, Henry said their choice of accompanying libations has definitely changed.
"A bottle of wine goes down range," the 40-year-old quipped of the couple's past nights in an exclusive interview with E! News at the April 15 premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. "Obviously not now—but previously."
And Natalie works as hard as she plays, according to Henry, who has been dating the TV executive since 2021.
"She came to set a couple of times, but she's always working so hard," he said. "She's working L.A. hours—often at Vertigo Entertainment—and when she's not doing that, she's reading for the L.A. hours."
The Justice League alum added, "I've never known someone to work as hard as her." (For more from Henry, tune into E! News on Tuesday, April 16, at 11 p.m.)
It's no wonder then that the duo prefer to kick back at home. In fact, Henry spent his 39th birthday cooking a homemade feast with his love.
"My beautiful sous chef Natalie and I celebrated it in our own way," he wrote in a May 2022 Instagram post, sharing photos and videos of their meal. "Joojeh kababs (Persian style chicken kebabs), some gyro bread, saffron rice, and Tzatziki, all made from scratch."
Henry added at the time, "There is a good chance that some wines were drank along with said foods."
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare hits theaters nationwide April 19.