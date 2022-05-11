Henry Cavill Shares Glimpse Inside Birthday Celebration With "Beautiful" Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Watch : Henry Cavill Slams Haters & Defends Girlfriend Natalie

Faster than a speeding bullet and he can cook!

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill celebrated turning 39 on May 5 by trading in his cape for a chef's hat and whipping up a delicious dinner with his real life Lois Lane, girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

"A very belated thank you for all the birthday wishes and messages," he wrote to his Instagram followers on May 11. "My beautiful sous chef Natalie and I celebrated it in our own way this past weekend by cooking up some foods at home. There is a good chance that some wines were drank along with said foods."

So what was on the menu? "What you see above are Joojeh kababs (Persian style chicken kebabs), some gyro bread, saffron rice, and Tzatziki, all made from scratch," Cavill added alongside footage from their meal. "Which sounds like some work, and was definitely something new for us to cook, but it's really pretty simple. There are loads of recipes online for all of those things too. We just found some that suited us."