Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is All Grown Up in Prom Photos

Jamie Lynn Spears' 15-year-old daughter Maddie Watson headed to junior prom in a Barbie-esque evening gown. See her shimmer in a sparkly pink dress as she posed with her mom.

Jamie Lynn Spears' 15-year-old daughter Maddie Watson is not a girl, not yet a woman.

Nonetheless, the Zoey 101 alum's oldest child—who she shares with ex Casey Aldridge—recently headed off to junior prom. As seen in photos shared on Instagram April 14, Maddie towered over her mom while posing in a one-shoulder gown from Alabama-based Twenty Twelve Formal Wear, which featured pink embellishments and a high slit.

She paired the Barbie-esque look with pointed ivory heels and a bouquet of colored roses from her date, who coordinated with her dress in a fuchsia tie and white boutonnière.

Maddie's big dance comes isn't the only milestone for the family, as her younger sister Ivey recently celebrated her sixth birthday. As Jamie Lynn—who shares Ivey with husband Jamie Watson—noted in an April 14 Instagram Story, "Busy weekend."

The 33-year-old jokingly added, "I'll post after a couple hundred naps." 

Indeed, Jamie Lynn often documents her daughters' big moments on social media. In August, she shared a behind-the-scenes look at Maddie's photo shoot for homecoming court, quoting Kris Jenner in the caption of her Instagram post, "'You're doing amazing, sweetie.'"

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

The Zoey 102 star also couldn't help but to rave over Maddie when her "miracle angel baby girl" turned 15 last June.

"Thank you God," Jamie Lynn captioned photos of the high schooler as a newborn, "for making me her mama."

 

Instagram

And her love for her daughter is one reason Jamie Lynn has no time for online negativity. Her mama bear side came out last year when she saw how public scrutiny over drama with older sister Britney Spears affected Maddie. 

"I have to say I will absolutely not allow my children—especially my oldest daughter, who was very affected by all of it—I will not allow her to feel this way in her life," she told Variety. "My strength is out of the love for my children and wanting to make sure that I don't give way to anything other than what I know to be authentic and true."

Jamie Lynn added, "All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I'm doing."

To see more celeb kids all grown up on prom night, keep reading.

Instagram
Deacon Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son posed on a putting green in a dark grey suit and pink flower corsage before heading to prom.

Instagram
Lola Ray Facinelli

Jennie Garth showed off her sewing skills on Instagram, writing, "Ok, so tbh when my daughter said 'I wanna make my prom dress' she really meant 'Mom I want you to make my prom dress.'"

"Guys, sewing isn't my thing!!" added the actress, who shares Lola with ex Peter Facinelli. "But somehow I pulled it off!"

TikTok
Iris Apatow

Ahead of the big dance, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's daughter made a TikTok with friends to show off their stylish ensembles.

Instagram
Elliott Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth posted an Instagram photo of her eldest daughter standing next to dad George Stephanopoulos on prom night, clarifying, "That is not her date...."

Instagram
Joaquin Consuelos

"Prom Night 2021," Kelly Ripa, who shares her son with husband Mark Consuelos, wrote on Instagram. "Joaquin and Melissa."

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant's eldest daughter was pretty in pink on prom night. 

Instagram

Maddie Watson

Jamie Lynn Spears' oldest daughter towered over her in this junior prom photo.

Instagram / Nicole Murphy
Bella Murphy

Eddie Murphy's ex Nicole Murphy posted this photo of their daughter.

Instagram / Jessica Seinfeld
Sascha Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld's daughter looked all grown up in this prom pic.

Instagram / Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin

The Stranger Things star looks dapper in his tux.

Instagram
Lola Consuelos

"It only took 20 hours," Kelly Rupa joked of her and Mark Consuelos' daughter on Instagram, "but we finally got two approved prom photos."

Instagram
Jaden Smith & Amandla Stenberg

The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith struck a pose with the Hunger Games alum before heading to prom. Shaking up the internet, the singer skipped the suit and opted for a dress-like outfit—we stan!

Instagram
Paris Jackson

Seeing blue! The daughter of Michael Jackson rocked a turquoise 'do to the big dance, writing on Instagram, "only true friends dye their hair to match their gal's prom gown."

Instagram
Amelia Gray Hamlin

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter stunned in a simple (but striking!) red strap dress for prom night. "PROM 2019," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned her Instagram post. "#ProudMama."

Instagram
Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish actress went for a high-fashion moment for the fun-filled occasion. She wears a multi-colored green dress, strappy sandals and accessories with timeless pieces (like a black clutch and gold earrings).

Instagram
Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter looked lovely in a lavender slip gown. She kept things minimal with sleek straight hair and natural makeup. "Prom night 2018," the 48-year-old talk show host captioned the adorable picture.

Instagram
Elle Fanning

The Maleficent actress looks like a real-life princess in this larger-than-life ball gown. "Reliving my Senior Prom," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, @basquitwat for flying out since I could not be home and making our prom night one to remember forever!"

Instagram
Gaten Matarazzo

The Stranger Things star suited up for prom with his girlfriend. "Do-over!!!! I like this first pic better," he wrote. "Junior prom with my best friends and the most beautiful girlfriend ever."

Instagram
Ming Lee Simmons

Kimora Lee Simmons shared a heartfelt message about her daughter and ex Russell Simmons' daughter before the big dance. "OMG!! My baby's going to junior PROM!! I've been emotional and crying all week and alllll day," the fashion designer posted on Instagram. "oh, and mama made this dress! And I made that beauty that's wearing it!"

Instagram
Rowan Blanchard

It's a date! The Girl Meets World star attended the dance with her BFF, writing on Instagram, "Ah!!! I went to prom with @yarashahidi."

Instagram
Ariana Biermann

"Prom w my love," the daughter of Kim Zolciak wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her and her date. She dazzled in a white strapless lace Sherri Hill dress and silver platform pumps.

Instagram
Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook

Christie Brinkley's daughter went to the big dance with a special someone, writing on Instagram, "Me and my sexy azz bahamian surfer musician prom date."

Instagram
Harley Quinn Smith & Lily-Rose Depp

Famous pairings! Kevin Smith's daughter and Johnny Depp's daughter took a break from acting to attend their high school prom.

Instagram
Dylan Douglas

The son of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas donned a classic black and white tux for the special occasion.

