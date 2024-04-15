Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is All Grown Up in Prom Photos

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears Quits Reality Competition Show

Jamie Lynn Spears' 15-year-old daughter Maddie Watson is not a girl, not yet a woman.

Nonetheless, the Zoey 101 alum's oldest child—who she shares with ex Casey Aldridge—recently headed off to junior prom. As seen in photos shared on Instagram April 14, Maddie towered over her mom while posing in a one-shoulder gown from Alabama-based Twenty Twelve Formal Wear, which featured pink embellishments and a high slit.

She paired the Barbie-esque look with pointed ivory heels and a bouquet of colored roses from her date, who coordinated with her dress in a fuchsia tie and white boutonnière.

Maddie's big dance comes isn't the only milestone for the family, as her younger sister Ivey recently celebrated her sixth birthday. As Jamie Lynn—who shares Ivey with husband Jamie Watson—noted in an April 14 Instagram Story, "Busy weekend."

The 33-year-old jokingly added, "I'll post after a couple hundred naps."

Indeed, Jamie Lynn often documents her daughters' big moments on social media. In August, she shared a behind-the-scenes look at Maddie's photo shoot for homecoming court, quoting Kris Jenner in the caption of her Instagram post, "'You're doing amazing, sweetie.'"