RHOP's Candiace Dillard Bassett Shares Big Announcement After Leaving the Show

Candiace Dillard Bassett's next chapter just got even more special.

Three weeks after revealing she's not returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac for season nine, the Bravo star announced she and husband Chris Bassett are expecting their first baby together.

The "Drive Back" singer shared the exciting news of her pregnancy in an April 15 Instagram post accompanied by a stunning video in which the couple reveal their sonogram.

"I am about 13 weeks," Candiace told Entertainment Tonight, "so just about into the second trimester. It's been weird, but also really wonderful, I think, to keep it kind of to ourselves to this point."

After documenting their fertility journey on RHOP, Candiace finally had one of her and Chris' frozen embryos implanted in January.

"I kind of woke up and realized that I was never going to be 100 percent ready," the 37-year-old noted. "I just had to trust the process and trust my doctors and stop being afraid and just do it. So once we decided together that we were going to do that—together—it just was kind of all moving by faith from there."