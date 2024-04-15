RHOP's Candiace Dillard Bassett Shares Big Announcement After Leaving the Show

Candiace Dillard Bassett's next chapter just got even more special.
Three weeks after revealing she's not returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac for season nine, the Bravo star announced she and husband Chris Bassett are expecting their first baby together.
The "Drive Back" singer shared the exciting news of her pregnancy in an April 15 Instagram post accompanied by a stunning video in which the couple reveal their sonogram.
"I am about 13 weeks," Candiace told Entertainment Tonight, "so just about into the second trimester. It's been weird, but also really wonderful, I think, to keep it kind of to ourselves to this point."
After documenting their fertility journey on RHOP, Candiace finally had one of her and Chris' frozen embryos implanted in January.
"I kind of woke up and realized that I was never going to be 100 percent ready," the 37-year-old noted. "I just had to trust the process and trust my doctors and stop being afraid and just do it. So once we decided together that we were going to do that—together—it just was kind of all moving by faith from there."
Candiace and Chris, 46, noted they do not yet know the sex of their baby as they had one male embryo and one female embryo and opted to not learn which had been implanted.
As Chris—who has three kids from previous relationships—told the outlet, "The doctors know. We did all the tests. Obviously, we wanted something healthy and I was like, 'Listen, let's just take the highest graded egg and we'll put it in there, and this is the one surprise of this whole experience, that we don't know yet."
However, the pair do intend to find out the sex before Candiace gives birth this fall.
When it comes to welcoming her first child, Candiace gushed, "I'm excited to just support them in whatever they want to do," adding, "I'm excited to just hold them."
The couple's exciting news comes nearly a month after Candiace announced she's leaving RHOP after six seasons.
"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," she shared in a March 25 statement. "With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP."
However, Candiace indicated she may not be putting down the RHOP champagne glass for good, adding, "this is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later.'"
Keep reading to see where Candiace lands on E!'s official ranking of every Real Housewife ever.
