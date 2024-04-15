Real Housewives of Miami Shocker: Alexia Nepola's Husband Todd Files for Divorce

The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola and husband Todd Nepola are breaking up just two years after marrying in 2021. See her response to his divorce filing.

By Brett Malec Apr 15, 2024 7:09 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVDivorcesBravoCouplesThe Real Housewives Of MiamiNBCU
Watch: Alexia Nepola Reveals Teresa Giudice Inspired Her to Join RHOM

The Cuban Barbie is back on the market.

The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola's husband Todd Nepola has filed for divorce after just over two years of marriage, E! News has confirmed. According to legal docs obtained by E!, the businessman filed April 11 with the Miami-Dade courts citing their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

The estranged couple reportedly signed a prenup before marrying in December 2021.

Alexia broke her silence on Todd's divorce filing on April 15, writing in an Instagram statement, "I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage. I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time. I'm praying for better times ahead."

The shocking split comes after questions about Alexia and Todd's finances were raised on the recent sixth season of RHOM. The couple were forced to move out of the rented Miami condo in less than a month and find a new home after the owners found new buyers for the property.

However, the Bravo stars have denied money troubles.

E! News has reached out Alexia and Todd for comment but has not received a response.

photos
2024 Celebrity Breakups

The former couple began dating in 2017 and were engaged by December 2019.

"After the two marriages that I've had, you know, I was super jaded," Alexia, who shares sons Frankie and Peter with ex-husband Pedro "Peter" Rosello and was also married to late ex Herman Echevarria, shared during season four of the reality show. "I'd literally been married to two guys that had been liars. But when I met Todd around five years ago, I knew that he was going to be the one that I was going to be able to trust."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The 56-year-old added, "I honestly really want to be married to Todd for the rest of my life. He loves me, and he loves Frankie."

Alexia's divorce isn't the only recent breakup to rock RHOM. Larsa Pippen and boyfriend Marcus Jordan split in March after nearly two years of dating.

"I just wrapped up shooting the show, and I spent time away from him and everyone else," Larsa shared last month on the Amy & T.J. podcast. "I was there for like two weeks, and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone. And I think when you're alone, you kind of really miss the person or you realize maybe you aren't my guy, and that made me realize, I don't think he's my guy."

Keep reading to see where the Real Housewives of Miami stars land on E!'s official ranking of every Real Housewife ever. Binge RHOM any time on Peacock.

Adam Olszweski/Bravo

152-155. The Real Housewives of D.C.

Bravo's ill-fated attempt at highlighting our nation's capital brought together four women so forgettable you'd be forgiven for erasing them from your memory—though their names are Mary Amons, Lynda Erkiletian, Cat Ommanney and Stacie Scott Turner—and one so desperate for fame that she gate-crashed a party at the White House. More on her later.

Chris McPherson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

151. Kimberly Bryant, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Who?

Matthias Clamer/NBCU Photo Bank

150. Tammy Knickerbocker, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Vaguely familiar, but...

Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

149. DeShawn Snow, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Once upon a time, DeShawn starred on the same TV show as NeNe Leakes. Surprising, we know.

Yavir Ramawtar/Bravo

148. Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, The Real Housewives of Orange County

This one-season Housewife brought nothing to the Orange County table.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

147. Jennie Nguyen, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Utah's newest season two Housewife went out with a bang (and not in a good way). In January 2022, Jennie was fired after "offensive" and racially insensitive old Facebook posts resurfaced online. Jennie later apologized but the damage was done.

Kelsey McNeal/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

146. Quinn Fry, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Her defining trait was "cougar."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

145. Jen Armstrong, The Real Housewives of Orange County

The Orange County doctor was never a source of drama during season 16 and her brief marriage troubles with eternally shirtless husband Ryne (or Ryan?) were less than riveting. However, we will never forget Dr. Jen getting absolutely wasted on wine during the Dubrows' insanely awkward—yet wildly entertaining—dinner party.

Bravo

144: Annemarie Wiley, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The nurse anesthetist's flop first season can be summed up in one cringe-worthy word we hope we never hear again: Esophagus-gate

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

143. Katie Rost, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Katie loved to talk about her charity work, but...didn't do much else on screen. She was one and done, only to come back and not contribute much as a friend. Leaving the cast trip early? A Housewives no-no.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

142. Charrisse Jackson Jordan, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Her marriage problems were on full display the two seasons she was a full-time Housewife...that and her champagne room are the two memorable things about Charrisse.

Alex Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

141. Shamari DeVoe, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

A one-and-done Housewife, Shamari was at least fun?

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

140. Peggy Sulahian, The Real Housewives of Orange County

While it was nice to see some diversity in the lily-white O.C., Peggy ultimately proved to be a frustrating presence in season 12. The fights she chose to pick were bizarre, and often involving someone using a word she simply didn't understand, and her decision to simply hide out in her room for an entire day during the trip to Iceland proved that she wasn't really cut out for this Real Housewives life.

Jai Lennard/Bravo

139. Nneka Ihim, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Instead of bonding with fellow Nigerian costar Wendy Osefo during season eight, Nneka's first season storyline centered entirely around her allegedly accusing Wendy's mom of being a witch (yes, seriously). We wish we could have seen the two bond over their shared culture rather than fighting with no resolve.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

138. Noella Bergener, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Noella spun through season 16 like a tornado of frantic energy. While her personal struggles were somewhat compelling (her husband James up and left the country and asked for a divorce right before filming started), it was her constant drama with queen bee Heather Dubrow that helped her not land completely at the bottom of the list. Maybe with more time and another season, we'll warm up to Mrs. Bergener.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

137. Siggy Flicker, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

From peacekeeper in her first season to unrelenting complaints about a thrown cake and unfounded claims of anti-Semitism in her second (and last) season, we're not sure we've ever seen a quicker Real Housewives fall from grace than this one.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

136. Eva Marcille, RHOA

The America's Next Top Model veteran picked up a peach for seasons 11 and 12, but never really made an impression in the world of RHOA, aside from being pregnant for what felt like her entire tenure. Points for that epic read of Marlo Hampton while in Tokyo, though.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Allied-THA

135. Karent Sierra, The Real Housewives of Miami

All we remember about Karent is that she was a dentist and none of her co-stars seemed to like her at all. Next!

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

134. Cristy Rice,The Real Housewives of Miami

This was a real person with a show on Bravo. We promise.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

133. Jules Wainstein, The Real Housewives of New York City

As one of RHONY's more recent one-and-dones, Jules' tenure was too brief to rank any higher. However, she sure did deliver her fair share of drama. 

Mike Pont/Getty Images

131-132. Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano, RHONJ

So unnecessary they couldn't even get individual taglines.

Alex Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

130. Amber Marchese, RHONJ

Everything Amber and her husband Jim did seemed to reek of desperation. Plus, he was involved in more of the drama than she was. Not a good look.

Chris Haston/Bravo

129. Nina Ali, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Much like co-star Sara Al Madani, Nina exemplified a multidimensional, successful Arab woman who is blending modern life with centuries-old cultural traditions. She avoided most of the season one drama and was sometimes overshadowed by her co-stars' bigger, louder personalities.

Rich Polk/Bravo

128. Sara Al Madani, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Sara's positive, enlightened outlook on life was certainly pleasant, but didn't provide for much drama (besides that one time she offered co-star Caroline Brooks some not-so-well received parenting advice). However, the tech entrepreneur shattered stereotypes of what it means to be a modern Muslim woman in the Middle East and for that we applaud her. 

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

126-127. Rachel Fuda & Danielle Cabral, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

RHONJ's season 13 newbies certainly fit the mold of your typical Garden State Housewife and quickly found themselves in a season-long fight over literally nothing that Andy Cohen deemed pointless at the reunion. We'd love to see both return for season 14 for a chance to move up even higher on the list after an entertaining first go-around.

Tommy Garcia/Peacock

125. Larsa Pippen, The Real Housewives of Miami

Larsa didn't make a big impression on season one before leaving the series. When Peacock revived RHOM for season four in 2021, her whole storyline was about being the ex-BFF of Kim Kardashian. (and selling sexy feet pics on OnlyFans...)

Jeff Daly/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

124. Ana Quincoces, The Real Housewives of Miami

Ana followed up her one season as a Bravolebrity by competing on season 12 of Next Food Network Star in 2016. She didn't make it there, either.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

123. Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Unfortunately, she was nothing more than a punching bag for Brandi Glanville. Plus, her tagline celebrating the icky notion that you can never be too skinny was gross.

Diane Bondareff/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

122. Cindy Barshop, The Real Housewives of New York City

Cindy was supposed to be the new Bethenny Frankel. Cindy was no Bethenny Frankel.

Chris Haston/Bravo

121. Caroline Brooks, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Brooks' gift to season one of RHODubai was a cameo from Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks, who popped up on one episode to get all the tea on the co-stars' drama. However, Brooks did cause a lot of unnecessary drama during season one (much of which occurred while she was a little too tipsy).

photos
View More Photos From The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

