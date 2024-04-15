Real Housewives of Miami Shocker: Alexia Nepola's Husband Todd Files for Divorce

Watch : Alexia Nepola Reveals Teresa Giudice Inspired Her to Join RHOM

The Cuban Barbie is back on the market.

The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola's husband Todd Nepola has filed for divorce after just over two years of marriage, E! News has confirmed. According to legal docs obtained by E!, the businessman filed April 11 with the Miami-Dade courts citing their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

The estranged couple reportedly signed a prenup before marrying in December 2021.

Alexia broke her silence on Todd's divorce filing on April 15, writing in an Instagram statement, "I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage. I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time. I'm praying for better times ahead."

The shocking split comes after questions about Alexia and Todd's finances were raised on the recent sixth season of RHOM. The couple were forced to move out of the rented Miami condo in less than a month and find a new home after the owners found new buyers for the property.

However, the Bravo stars have denied money troubles.

E! News has reached out Alexia and Todd for comment but has not received a response.