Henry Cavill Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill is about to enter a new league: parenthood.

The Justice League star and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting their first baby together, he told Access Hollywood at the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare premiere April 15.

Explaining that his parents inspired him to become a dad, Henry noted, "Natalie and I are very, very excited."

Needless to say, Henry is head over heels for the Vertigo Entertainment executive, exclusively telling E! News, "I've never known someone to work as hard as her."

As for their down time at home, he shared, "We're not shy of a kitchen dance party, I'll tell you that much. A bottle of wine goes down range."

But alluding to Natalie's pregnancy, the 40-year-old quipped, "Obviously not now—but previously."

As for Henry's next chapter, becoming a father is something he's reflected on before.