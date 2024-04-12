Angelina Jolie Shares Why Daughter Vivienne, 15, Is "Tough" in Her New Role

Angelina Jolie spoke about her experience working with her and ex Brad Pitt's youngest daughter Vivienne on the production of the new Broadway musical The Outsiders.

Watch: Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne Joins Mom on the Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie is not the only one in her family taking on strong roles.

The Maleficent star detailed what it was like being joined by her and ex Brad Pitt's youngest daughter Vivienne, 15, while working as a producer on the new Broadway musical The Outsiders.

"She's been a really tough assistant," Angelina told People at the April 11 premiere of the show, which she attended with her daughter. "She takes it very, very seriously."

So seriously, in fact, that the Eternals star admitted that Vivienne makes sure her mom is up to date. "She'll say, 'Didn't you read the memo?'" Angelina, 48, noted. "'We have to do this, we have to go through this.'"

The Oscar winner, who also shares kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne's twin brother Knox with Brad, had last year announced Vivienne would be joining her as a volunteer assistant on The Outsiders, a stage adaptation of the 1967 S.E. Hinton novel and Francis Ford Coppola's hit 1983 film.

The Jolie-Pitt Kids Join Mom Angelina Jolie On the Red Carpet For Eternals Premieres

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," the Salt actress told E! News in a statement in August 2023, referring her late mother Marcheline Bertrand. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

And it was Vivienne who even drew her mom's attention to the musical, which was first produced on stage in California last year.

"I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre. I had not found a way back until now," Angelina told Deadline at the time. "I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse."

Keep reading for to see more sweet moments of Angelina and her family over the years.

