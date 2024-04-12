Angelina Jolie Shares Why Daughter Vivienne, 15, Is "Tough" in Her New Role

Watch : Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne Joins Mom on the Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie is not the only one in her family taking on strong roles.

The Maleficent star detailed what it was like being joined by her and ex Brad Pitt's youngest daughter Vivienne, 15, while working as a producer on the new Broadway musical The Outsiders.

"She's been a really tough assistant," Angelina told People at the April 11 premiere of the show, which she attended with her daughter. "She takes it very, very seriously."

So seriously, in fact, that the Eternals star admitted that Vivienne makes sure her mom is up to date. "She'll say, 'Didn't you read the memo?'" Angelina, 48, noted. "'We have to do this, we have to go through this.'"

The Oscar winner, who also shares kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne's twin brother Knox with Brad, had last year announced Vivienne would be joining her as a volunteer assistant on The Outsiders, a stage adaptation of the 1967 S.E. Hinton novel and Francis Ford Coppola's hit 1983 film.