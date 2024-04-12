Lisa Rinna Reveals She Dissolved Her Facial Fillers Amid Reaction to Her Appearance

Watch : RHOBH Alum Lisa Rinna Bares All in NUDE New Year's Selfie

Lisa Rinna's lips aren't sealed when it comes to her beauty treatments.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared she stopped giving certain facial fillers a shot after noticing a difference in her appearance.

"Skinvive is not for everyone," she wrote in the comments section of TikToker Nicole Smith's April 11 video, "and it was not good for me. Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew."

Skinvive by Juvéderm is a gel implant or dermal filler, per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, that can be "injected in specific areas of facial tissue to add definition or reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles."

As for what inspired Lisa's transparency in the first place? The 60-year-old caught wind of Nicole's video, in which the aesthetic physician assistant examined the star's "overfilled look."