Lisa Rinna Reveals She Dissolved Her Facial Fillers Amid Reaction to Her Appearance

Lisa Rinna's lips aren't sealed when it comes to her beauty treatments.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared she stopped giving certain facial fillers a shot after noticing a difference in her appearance.
"Skinvive is not for everyone," she wrote in the comments section of TikToker Nicole Smith's April 11 video, "and it was not good for me. Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew."
Skinvive by Juvéderm is a gel implant or dermal filler, per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, that can be "injected in specific areas of facial tissue to add definition or reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles."
As for what inspired Lisa's transparency in the first place? The 60-year-old caught wind of Nicole's video, in which the aesthetic physician assistant examined the star's "overfilled look."
"The key with doing dermal fillers or Botox is to maintain your youthful look," Nicole said in the TikTok, alongside footage of Lisa at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards April 9. "Not to alter and change your appearance. They placed too much filler in the cheeks and midface. It completely throws off the full facial balance."
The influencer's comments section consisted of fan reactions to Lisa's appearance, which seemingly triggered her response. One person wrote, "I had no idea that was Lisa Rinna," with someone else adding, "I can't believe that's Lisa Rinna!!!"
However, others commended the Melrose Place alum for being honest about her beauty procedures. "Thank you Lisa Rinna for speaking up on this," one user shared. "Very brave."
But Lisa has never been afraid to own it. And now, more than ever, she's taking her famous motto to heart.
"I feel really proud to express myself the way that I want to at 60 years old," the Rinna Beauty founder exclusively told E! News in November. "I never limit myself, and being able to take the risks, have fun with fabulous people, it just translates into who I am at this moment."
As she put it, "I don't really think about it too much—I just do it!"
