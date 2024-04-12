Why Kyle Richards Needs a "Break" From RHOBH Following Mauricio Umansky Split

Kyle Richards might be ready for a vacation from her title as the 9021-O.G.
In fact, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed returning for season 14 of the Bravo series is currently the last thing on her mind following the media scrutiny around her 2023 breakup from husband of 29 years Mauricio Umansky.
"I, personally, am just trying not to think about it," Kyle, who has held a diamond on all 13 seasons of the reality show, exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at An Unforgettable Evening benefitting The Women's Cancer Research Fund in L.A. April 10. "Because I need a break from all of that. As soon as the reunion finished and wrapped then Buying Beverly Hills started, so I just kept having in my face over and over again. I'm like, 'I just need a break.' Whenever they talk about it, I'm like, 'Too soon, guys!'"
But when it comes to the possibility of finally walking away from RHOBH, the Halloween Ends actress confirmed she's "of course" considered it as of late, adding, "Would you want to go back?!"
However, Kyle—who has yet to officially file for divorce—is happy that filming her and Mauricio's marriage falling apart is now finally in her rear-view mirror.
"I feel some relief, absolutely," the 55-year-old admitted. "It was really difficult because when we first started the season, Mauricio and I really didn't know what was going on, where we were going to end up. Obviously, we're in a different place now."
Thankfully, the estranged couple's four daughters Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, have given Kyle strength as they navigate their new normal as newly singles.
"They're doing really well," she gushed of the girls. "They're all really strong girls. They're strong, they're confident, they're smart. They've been a really strong pillar of support for me to lean on during these times. They were really looking out for me. That was really nice."
Another person Kyle has leaned on during this difficult time? Big sister Kathy Hilton.
"She's been an amazing source of support for me during this time," she added. "I would just like to keep that going and keep our relationship strong and just laugh and just have fun."
Keep reading to see where Kyle lands on E!'s official ranking of every Real Housewife in Bravo history. And find out what Kyle thinks about Kathy possibly returning to RHOBH next season in the exclusive video above.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)