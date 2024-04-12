Why Kyle Richards Needs a "Break" From RHOBH Following Mauricio Umansky Split

Watch : Does Kyle Richards Want Her Sister Kathy Hilton to Return to ‘RHOBH’? She Says…

Kyle Richards might be ready for a vacation from her title as the 9021-O.G.

In fact, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed returning for season 14 of the Bravo series is currently the last thing on her mind following the media scrutiny around her 2023 breakup from husband of 29 years Mauricio Umansky.

"I, personally, am just trying not to think about it," Kyle, who has held a diamond on all 13 seasons of the reality show, exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at An Unforgettable Evening benefitting The Women's Cancer Research Fund in L.A. April 10. "Because I need a break from all of that. As soon as the reunion finished and wrapped then Buying Beverly Hills started, so I just kept having in my face over and over again. I'm like, 'I just need a break.' Whenever they talk about it, I'm like, 'Too soon, guys!'"

But when it comes to the possibility of finally walking away from RHOBH, the Halloween Ends actress confirmed she's "of course" considered it as of late, adding, "Would you want to go back?!"