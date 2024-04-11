Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 15-Year-Old Daughter Vivienne Looks So Grown Up on Red Carpet

Watch : Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Is All Grown-Up in RARE Public Outing

It was magnificent mother-daughter date night at the theater.

Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt hit the red carpet April 11 for the Broadway premiere of The Outsiders at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Angelina looked stunning in a mustard yellow cape and a bold red lip to complement her blonde locks. Meanwhile, her 15-year-old—who she shares with ex Brad Pitt—looked incredibly grown up, opting for a matching jumpsuit look with Justin Levine, who is responsible for the show's book, music and lyrics.

The Oscar-winner serves as a producer for the Broadway version of The Outsiders, which is based on S. E. Hinton's 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation about rival gangs dealing with the repercussions of one member's death in 1964 Oklahoma.

And Vivienne—who acted alongside her mother in 2014's Maleficent—has been getting her creative juices flowing by working with Angelina as an assistant on the show.