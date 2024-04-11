Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 15-Year-Old Daughter Vivienne Looks So Grown Up on Red Carpet

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt joined her mom Angelina Jolie on the Broadway premiere of The Outsiders, which the 15-year-old has been working on as an assistant to the production.

By Sabba Rahbar Apr 11, 2024 11:11 PMTags
It was magnificent mother-daughter date night at the theater.

Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt hit the red carpet April 11 for the Broadway premiere of The Outsiders at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Angelina looked stunning in a mustard yellow cape and a bold red lip to complement her blonde locks. Meanwhile, her 15-year-old—who she shares with ex Brad Pitt—looked incredibly grown up, opting for a matching jumpsuit look with Justin Levine, who is responsible for the show's book, music and lyrics.

The Oscar-winner serves as a producer for the Broadway version of The Outsiders, which is based on S. E. Hinton's 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation about rival gangs dealing with the repercussions of one member's death in 1964 Oklahoma.

And Vivienne—who acted alongside her mother in 2014's Maleficent—has been getting her creative juices flowing by working with Angelina as an assistant on the show.

Angelina Jolie's Best Looks

"Viv is a young artist who focuses her efforts on her support of others," Angelina told People at the premiere. "She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from Justin Levine and the whole creative team."

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Being creative is something that Angelina has praised in her daughter, who is already taking after grandma Marcheline Bertrand.

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Angelina told E! News in August. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

And while Vivienne has been working with her mom on The Outsiders, Angelina's other children—Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Knox, 15—have been busy in their own right. Zahara is currently a student at Spelman, while Maddox and Pax worked with their mom on her upcoming film Without Blood.

For more of Angelina's children through the years, keep reading.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Eternally Adorable

The actress brings MaddoxZaharaShiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the U.K. premiere of Eternals in 2021.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
All Grown Up!

Jolie brought kids Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox to the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. How cute is this photo?

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
Reunited

In early October 2019, Angelina reunited with son Maddox at the Maleficent premiere in Japan, two months after she dropped him off at college. Zahara also joined the duo at the movie event, where the trio posed for photos on the red carpet.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
Sharing a Laugh

LOL! The trio had a sweet moment together on the red carpet in Rome.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Family Time

The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the 2018 Annie Awards, where the movie she co-produced, The Breadwinner, wins Best Animated Feature-Independent.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Premiere Ready

The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the premiere of the animated movie The Breadwinner.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Festival Family

Jolie and MaddoxPaxZaharaShilohKnox and Vivienne appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix
Mom and the Boys

Jolie and sons Maddox and Pax appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Toronto Premiere No. 2

The actress brings ZaharaShiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the premiere of The Breadwinner at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
New York Night Out

Jolie appears with the kids at the premiere of First They Killed My Father in New York City.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images
Mom's Little Movie Stars

The January 2016 premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3 turned out to be a a real family affair!

Kaan Bozdoan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Humanitarian in Training

Angelina, a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, brought Shiloh along to this June 2015 meeting in Turkey.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Life in the Fast Lane

Brad and Knox attended the the MotoGP British Grand Prix race at Silverstone ahead of the release of the 2015 documentary Hitting The Apex.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Can You Hear Me Now?

Brad made sure his mini-me's ears were protected from the loud engines!

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Black Tie Affair

Pax, Shiloh and Maddox all dressed up for the 2014 premiere of Unbroken, which was directed by their mom.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kids' Choice Awards

Zahara and Shiloh were Angelina's very special dates to the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Top Mom

The kids were beyond excited when Angelina won the award for Best Villain for her role in Maleficent

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
On His Own

Brad and Angelina's oldest son posed for a few photos solo at the 2014 premiere if Maleficent

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Oldest Sibling Perk

Maddox got to join his parents at the 2013 Governors Awards, where mom Angelina was honored for her dedication to humanitarian causes around the world with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Dave M. Benett/WireImage for Paramount

World War Z

Maddox and Pax joined their parents at the 2013 premiere of Brad's zombie flick.

