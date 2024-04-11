Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 15-Year-Old Daughter Vivienne Looks So Grown Up on Red Carpet

It was magnificent mother-daughter date night at the theater.
Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt hit the red carpet April 11 for the Broadway premiere of The Outsiders at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
Angelina looked stunning in a mustard yellow cape and a bold red lip to complement her blonde locks. Meanwhile, her 15-year-old—who she shares with ex Brad Pitt—looked incredibly grown up, opting for a matching jumpsuit look with Justin Levine, who is responsible for the show's book, music and lyrics.
The Oscar-winner serves as a producer for the Broadway version of The Outsiders, which is based on S. E. Hinton's 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation about rival gangs dealing with the repercussions of one member's death in 1964 Oklahoma.
And Vivienne—who acted alongside her mother in 2014's Maleficent—has been getting her creative juices flowing by working with Angelina as an assistant on the show.
"Viv is a young artist who focuses her efforts on her support of others," Angelina told People at the premiere. "She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from Justin Levine and the whole creative team."
Being creative is something that Angelina has praised in her daughter, who is already taking after grandma Marcheline Bertrand.
"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Angelina told E! News in August. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."
And while Vivienne has been working with her mom on The Outsiders, Angelina's other children—Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Knox, 15—have been busy in their own right. Zahara is currently a student at Spelman, while Maddox and Pax worked with their mom on her upcoming film Without Blood.
For more of Angelina's children through the years, keep reading.