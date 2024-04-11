Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She "Pounded" Her Breast Milk

After Kourtney Kardashian shared she was feeling under the weather, she revealed that she drank her breast milk to help ease her sickness.

Kourtney Kardashian has the remedy to poosh her illness away.

The Kardashians star—who welcomed her 5-month-old son Rocky with husband Travis Barker in November—recently shared that she was feeling under the weather. As for her cure? Kourtney turned to her baby boy's food.

"I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick," the reality TV star captioned her April 10 Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of herself laying down in bed. "Goodnight!"

Although Kourtney didn't dive into detail about her illness, breast milk is often used to treat various ailments. However, experts have warned against drinking it for its potential risks.

"Breast milk is rich in nutrients, vitamins and protective anti-bacterial and inflammatory properties," OB-GYN Dr. Sherry Ross previously told E! News. "Variables that affect breast milk composition include the health and diet of the person making it, storage and proper hygienic practices."

As the doctor pointed out, "Since breast milk is a bodily fluid, there is always the risk of transmitting infectious diseases including Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Syphilis, and cytomegalovirus."

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

But of course, this isn't Kourtney's first rodeo with nursing. The 44-year-old, who is also a mom to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick, has been open about her breastfeeding journey.

In fact, she shared insight into her postpartum experience with baby Rocky just last week.

"Dear new mommies," she began her April 7 Instagram Story. "Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then the period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it."

Before closing out her post, she offered a gentle reminder to herself during this transition phase.

"I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal," she added. "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic."

As she put it, "Life is beautiful."

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Poosh founder isn't the only star to get candid about motherhood. Keep reading to see what other celebs have said about navigating breastfeeding and postpartum.

Keke Palmer/Instagram
Keke Palmer

"I think my breastfeeding journey was also very empowering because it was so difficult," Keke told Essence in an interview published Aug. 21. "And I wanted to give up at so many different points, but I just kept pushing myself and kept trying to figure it out."

She added, "The relationship I had with my son during that process empowered me to get back up and do things for myself again."

Tia Mowry / Instagram
Tia Mowry

The Game alum, who shares son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding. "When I had Cree, I was struggling to breastfeed him," she wrote in an Aug. 10 Instagram. I was only able to breastfeed for 3 months before having to switch to formula. And during the second time, I found that I was able to breastfeed Cairo for 13 months." 

She continued, "Nonetheless, the journey was difficult...if you are struggling with breastfeeding, I want you to know that it is more than okay to feed your children formula. As long as your children are fed, loved, happy, and supported that's all that matters."

 

Instagram/Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis

The House Bunny actress snapped a photo of herself nursing daughter Louetta, who she shares with musician Derek Richard Thomas, during a family beach day in August 2023.

Instagram
Rosie Hungtington-Whiteley

In a carousel of Instagram pictures, the former Victoria's Secret model shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her and Jason Statham's baby girl, Isabella

Instagram
Ashley Graham

In May 2022, Ashley Graham shared a photo of herself feeding her twin boys, Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin, at the same time. She captioned the post, "double fisting (peep the whacky tan lines)."

Instagram / Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

In March 2021, the Victoria's Secret model shared a pic of herself on Instagram breastfeeding her baby girl, Tuulikki Joan Daly. A couple of hours later, she shared the same photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "Find it interesting the amount of dms I get from men who get offended when you post a photo breastfeeding... Like, why is the most natural thing so offending to you? Breasts literally excists [sic] so we can feed our children [red heart emoji]."

Instagram
Nikki Reed

The Twilight star opened up about breastfeeding her 20-month-old daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder in an Instagram post in 2019. "To be honest, I have no idea how long her and I will be on this journey together. I follow her lead, and she tells me exactly what she needs," she wrote.

Twitter
Kehlani

"little bear," Kehlani tweeted in 2019, along with photos of her and baby Adeya.

 

Instagram
Hilary Duff

"On a lighter note.... @acrebaja was bomb," the actress shared on Instagram while kicking off 2019, after welcoming her second child, daughter Banks

Instagram
April Love Geary

"Feeding time for the little munchkin," Robin Thicke's girlfriend wrote by a video of her feeding their daughter Mia

Instagram
Molly Sims

The actress breastfed son Grey, writing on Instagram in 2017, "BREASTFEEDING=JUDGEMENT FREE ZONE!"

Instagram
Audrina Patridge

The Hills alum and mom of one told her Instagram followers in 2016 that her sister, Casey Loza, is "always capturing me in moments. #momonthego."

Instagram
Stacy Keibler

The actress is all smiles as she snaps a selfie of her feeding her little one.

Instagram
Karolina Kurkova

The model mom of two encourages other moms to share #breastfeedingselfie pics.

Instagram
Kandi Burruss

The Bravo star astutely pointed out in 2016 that "this #breastfeeding stuff is no joke."

Instagram
Alyssa Milano

The actress shared this photo in honor of daughter Elizabella's first birthday in 2015. "Happy Birthday, my beautiful Elizabella. You've taught me that my heart has no end. You were the missing piece to my soul. Thank you for choosing me," she wrote

