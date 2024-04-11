Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She "Pounded" Her Breast Milk

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Shares Message to New Moms About Postpartum Body

Kourtney Kardashian has the remedy to poosh her illness away.

The Kardashians star—who welcomed her 5-month-old son Rocky with husband Travis Barker in November—recently shared that she was feeling under the weather. As for her cure? Kourtney turned to her baby boy's food.

"I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick," the reality TV star captioned her April 10 Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of herself laying down in bed. "Goodnight!"

Although Kourtney didn't dive into detail about her illness, breast milk is often used to treat various ailments. However, experts have warned against drinking it for its potential risks.

"Breast milk is rich in nutrients, vitamins and protective anti-bacterial and inflammatory properties," OB-GYN Dr. Sherry Ross previously told E! News. "Variables that affect breast milk composition include the health and diet of the person making it, storage and proper hygienic practices."