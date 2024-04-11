Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She "Pounded" Her Breast Milk

Kourtney Kardashian has the remedy to poosh her illness away.
The Kardashians star—who welcomed her 5-month-old son Rocky with husband Travis Barker in November—recently shared that she was feeling under the weather. As for her cure? Kourtney turned to her baby boy's food.
"I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick," the reality TV star captioned her April 10 Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of herself laying down in bed. "Goodnight!"
Although Kourtney didn't dive into detail about her illness, breast milk is often used to treat various ailments. However, experts have warned against drinking it for its potential risks.
"Breast milk is rich in nutrients, vitamins and protective anti-bacterial and inflammatory properties," OB-GYN Dr. Sherry Ross previously told E! News. "Variables that affect breast milk composition include the health and diet of the person making it, storage and proper hygienic practices."
As the doctor pointed out, "Since breast milk is a bodily fluid, there is always the risk of transmitting infectious diseases including Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Syphilis, and cytomegalovirus."
But of course, this isn't Kourtney's first rodeo with nursing. The 44-year-old, who is also a mom to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick, has been open about her breastfeeding journey.
In fact, she shared insight into her postpartum experience with baby Rocky just last week.
"Dear new mommies," she began her April 7 Instagram Story. "Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then the period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it."
Before closing out her post, she offered a gentle reminder to herself during this transition phase.
"I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal," she added. "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic."
As she put it, "Life is beautiful."
