Suki Waterhouse Reveals Sex of Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby During Coachella Performance

Watch : Suki Waterhouse Shares Postpartum Body With Refreshing Message

Suki Waterhouse's latest announcement will have you saying OMG.

When the "Good Looking" singer hit the stage for the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Palm Springs, Calif., April 12, Suki shared that she and fiancé Robert Pattinson recently welcomed a baby girl.

"I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," the Daisy Jones & The Six actress told the audience. "I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

This baby update comes one week after Suki officially confirmed the arrival of their bundle of joy, sharing the newborn's first photo on Instagram April 4 alongside the message, "welcome to the world angel."

The desert performance also comes a few days after the 32-year-old opened up about the highs and lows of her postpartum journey.