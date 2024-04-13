Suki Waterhouse Reveals Sex of Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby During Coachella Performance

Suki Waterhouse's latest announcement will have you saying OMG.
When the "Good Looking" singer hit the stage for the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Palm Springs, Calif., April 12, Suki shared that she and fiancé Robert Pattinson recently welcomed a baby girl.
"I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," the Daisy Jones & The Six actress told the audience. "I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."
This baby update comes one week after Suki officially confirmed the arrival of their bundle of joy, sharing the newborn's first photo on Instagram April 4 alongside the message, "welcome to the world angel."
The desert performance also comes a few days after the 32-year-old opened up about the highs and lows of her postpartum journey.
"The fourth trimester has been…humbling!" Suki wrote on Instagram April 8. "The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!"
Despite her emotional journey since giving birth, the English model closed her post with a kind reminder to herself—resonating with new moms across the board.
"I'm proud of everything my body has achieved," she added, "and proud of the kindness and grace I've given myself during this recovery period."
And by her side during this exhilarating new chapter is her love of six years. After all, last year Suki recalled how the two kept the fire alive despite their busy schedules.
"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," she told The Sunday Times in Feb. 2023. "Then he'll come out for a couple of days."
In fact, the Love, Rosie actress admired their lasting connection and was surprised to be "so happy with someone for nearly five years."
"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text," she added, "and I think he feels the same about me."
To revisit Suki and Rob's road to parenthood from the very beginning, keep reading.