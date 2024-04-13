Suki Waterhouse Reveals Sex of Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby During Coachella Performance

When Suki Waterhouse hit the stage for the 2024 Coachella Music Festival April 12, the singer confirmed the sex of her first baby with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

Suki Waterhouse's latest announcement will have you saying OMG.

When the "Good Looking" singer hit the stage for the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Palm Springs, Calif., April 12, Suki shared that she and fiancé Robert Pattinson recently welcomed a baby girl.

"I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," the Daisy Jones & The Six actress told the audience. "I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

This baby update comes one week after Suki officially confirmed the arrival of their bundle of joy, sharing the newborn's first photo on Instagram April 4 alongside the message, "welcome to the world angel."

The desert performance also comes a few days after the 32-year-old opened up about the highs and lows of her postpartum journey.

"The fourth trimester has been…humbling!" Suki wrote on Instagram April 8. "The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!"

Despite her emotional journey since giving birth, the English model closed her post with a kind reminder to herself—resonating with new moms across the board.

"I'm proud of everything my body has achieved," she added, "and proud of the kindness and grace I've given myself during this recovery period."

Instagram

And by her side during this exhilarating new chapter is her love of six years. After all, last year Suki recalled how the two kept the fire alive despite their busy schedules.

"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," she told The Sunday Times in Feb. 2023. "Then he'll come out for a couple of days."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In fact, the Love, Rosie actress admired their lasting connection and was surprised to be "so happy with someone for nearly five years."

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text," she added, "and I think he feels the same about me." 

To revisit Suki and Rob's road to parenthood from the very beginning, keep reading.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Movie Night

About two weeks after Suki confirmed her pregnancy, she and Rob went to the Poor Things premiere in New York. And they weren't the only stars there as Taylor Swift was also at the event.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Strike a Pose

In February 2023, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

Instagram

Baby Joy

The singer introduced the couple's baby on Instagram April 4, writing, "welcome to the world angel."

