Exclusive

Tom Hanks Reveals Secret to 35-Year Marriage With Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks exclusively told E! News about the secret to this decades-long marriage with Rita Wilson, with whom he shares two sons: Chet, 33, and Truman, 28.

By Sabba Rahbar Apr 11, 2024 7:21 PM
Tom Hanks is lovin' Rita Wilson lots and lots.

The duo—who tied the knot in 1988, years after meeting the set of Tom's sitcom Bosom Buddies—have one of the most enviable relationship in Hollywood, and the Oscar winner knows just what the secret sauce to making it last.

"Finding each other!" he exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker with a smile. "How about that." (For more from Tom and Rita, tune into to E! News April 11 at 11 p.m.)

The parents of Chet, 33, and Truman, 28, were all smiles as they hit the red carpet as the honorary chairs of "An Unforgettable Evening" benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund. The cause is near and dear to them, especially for Rita, who underwent a double mastectomy for breast cancer in 2015.

"It takes a village," Rita told E! about supporting cancer research. "And this community in our town of Los Angeles, California has turned out for 25 years to support this cause. We don't do it alone."

Tom Hanks' Best Roles

As for Tom, the Oscar-winner noted that none of it would be possible without Rita.

Kevin Winter/FilmMagic

"Periodically this lady sits me down," he said, "and we pull out the books. We look at the year. We ponder the work that's gotta get done."

The 67-year-old—also father to son Colin, 46, and daughter Elizabeth, 41, from his first marriage to actress Samantha Lewes—added that making a plan and following through with the plan is "a skill that I did not have until I met Rita Wilson."

For more of the cutest moments from Tom and Rita's decades long marriage, keep reading.

Ron Galella/WireImage
A Night to Remember

The duo was all smiles as they arrived on the red carpet of My Big Fat Greek Wedding, in which Rita Wilson served as an executive producer. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Love Story

Tom Hanks made sure he was on the red carpet to support his wife's film My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, in which she also served as executive producer. 

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for 54 Below
All Smiles!

What a cheerleader! The Forrest Gump star held his wife close following her performance at 54 Below in New York City. 

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Mamma Mia!

Tom accompanied Rita on the red carpet of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, in which she served as an executive producer. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Two Peas in a Pod

The couple looked fabulous as they attended the Hollywood Unites for the 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer event in Los Angeles, Calif.

In a 2013 interview with Piers Morgan, Tom said, "When I met Rita, I thought 'Oh, this is what it's supposed to be like when you are married to someone. It's supposed to be this carefree and easy.'" 

Presley Ann/WireImage
A Walk to Remember

The couple shared a look of love as Rita accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

Ron Galella/WireImage
My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Of course the biggest day of their lives, it's safe to say Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks were each other's biggest fans they night they married in 1988. 

