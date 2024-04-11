Tom Hanks Reveals Secret to 35-Year Marriage With Rita Wilson

Watch : HANKS Night Out! Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Pose with Their Kids

Tom Hanks is lovin' Rita Wilson lots and lots.

The duo—who tied the knot in 1988, years after meeting the set of Tom's sitcom Bosom Buddies—have one of the most enviable relationship in Hollywood, and the Oscar winner knows just what the secret sauce to making it last.

"Finding each other!" he exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker with a smile. "How about that." (For more from Tom and Rita, tune into to E! News April 11 at 11 p.m.)

The parents of Chet, 33, and Truman, 28, were all smiles as they hit the red carpet as the honorary chairs of "An Unforgettable Evening" benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund. The cause is near and dear to them, especially for Rita, who underwent a double mastectomy for breast cancer in 2015.

"It takes a village," Rita told E! about supporting cancer research. "And this community in our town of Los Angeles, California has turned out for 25 years to support this cause. We don't do it alone."