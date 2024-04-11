Untangling Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Years-Long Divorce Trial

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan may be legally separated, but their divorce is not officially over yet. Find out about their financial legal battle and how it relates to Magic Mike.

Apr 11, 2024
Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's romance may be over, but they have not finished their last legal dance.

While the Step Up costars were declared legally single in 2019, a year after Dewan filed for divorce, they remain in dispute over a financial settlement. Now, Dewan is seeking information about Tatum's business and financial activities during and after their eight-year marriage, including those related to his hit Magic Mike franchise.

In documents filed at a Los Angeles court this week and obtained by E! News, the former couple, who share daughter Everly, 10, submitted preliminary lists of witnesses they want to call, including themselves. Their testimonies about their marriage and finances are expected to take an estimated eight hours, the documents show.

Dewan also submitted a preliminary exhibit list, also obtained by E! News, that requests personal and corporate tax returns and other financial documents, including those regarding profits from the Magic Mike trilogy.

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan: Romance Rewind

The Rookie actress alleges in separate documents obtained by People that she and Tatum acquired the intellectual property together but put its earnings into "an irrevocable trust" and transferred licensing rights to a third party without telling her. Tatum disputes her claim, the magazine reported. E! News has reached out to the stars' reps and has not heard back.

Both Dewan, 43, and Tatum also included in their preliminary witness lists Magic Mike franchise directors Steven Soderbergh and Greg Jacobs, producers Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan and screenwriter Reid Carolin—all of whom are the actor's business partners, according to the actor's filing, obtained by E! News.

In his witness list, filed in court April 10, Tatum, 43, also included Dewan's fiancé Steve Kazee, with whom she is expecting her third child. According to the filing, the Shameless alum—who also shares with her son Callum, 4—is expected to testify regarding his and the pregnant actress' "cohabitation, joint expenses and all related matters."

A trial setting conference on the matter is scheduled for April 12, both filings show.

Read on for more about Dewan and Tatum's years-long legal battle:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Legally Single But...Divorce Dance Continues

While the two were declared legally separated in 2019 after eight years of marriage, the Step Up costars remain in dispute over financial matters.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Magic Mike Money?

In April 2024, Jenna filed documents, obtained by E! News, requesting that she and Tatum "testify regarding all issues related to the parties’ marriage including business and financial activities."

She also submitted a preliminary exhibit list that requests personal and corporate tax returns and other financial documents, including those regarding profits from the Magic Mike franchise.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Magic Dispute

The Rookie actress alleges in the case that they acquired the Magic Mike intellectual property together. She accuses Tatum of putting its earnings into "an irrevocable trust" and transferred licensing rights to a third party without telling her, People reported, citing court documents.

Tatum disputed her claim in his own filing submitted the following day and obtained by the magazine, saying that he had "expended extensive efforts since separation towards the enhancement of the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities, which [he] contends give rise to his separate property interest therein."

The Court will need to allocate the community interest and [Tatum's] separate property interest in the intellectual property,” the documents further state, “and related entities in consideration of [Tatum's] post-separation efforts." 

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Magic Witnesses

Dewan included in her preliminary witness list several people who worked on the Magic Mike trilogy with Tatum, including director Steven Soderbergh and producers Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.

Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Steve Kazee to Enter the Chat

In his own preliminary witness list, filed in court one day after Dewan submitted her documents and also obtained by E! News, Tatum included his ex-wife's fiancé Steve Kazee, with whom she is expecting her third child.

