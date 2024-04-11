Untangling Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Years-Long Divorce Trial

Watch : Channing Tatum Calls Divorce From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying"

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's romance may be over, but they have not finished their last legal dance.

While the Step Up costars were declared legally single in 2019, a year after Dewan filed for divorce, they remain in dispute over a financial settlement. Now, Dewan is seeking information about Tatum's business and financial activities during and after their eight-year marriage, including those related to his hit Magic Mike franchise.

In documents filed at a Los Angeles court this week and obtained by E! News, the former couple, who share daughter Everly, 10, submitted preliminary lists of witnesses they want to call, including themselves. Their testimonies about their marriage and finances are expected to take an estimated eight hours, the documents show.

Dewan also submitted a preliminary exhibit list, also obtained by E! News, that requests personal and corporate tax returns and other financial documents, including those regarding profits from the Magic Mike trilogy.