What American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson Got Right and Wrong About His Life

While O.J. Simpson rose to fame playing football, it was his infamous murder trial that brought his life to the screen.

The former NFL star who was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995, died after a private cancer battle April 10. He was 76.

"Our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," his family wrote in a joint statement on O.J.'s social media account April 11. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Despite playing professional football for more than a decade, most notably with the Buffalo Bills, before turning to acting, O.J.'s career is largely overshadowed by his murder trial. After Nicole and her friend Ronald were found stabbed to death outside Nicole's Brentwood, Calif., condo in June 1994, O.J. became a prime suspect, and was later arraigned in July 1994.