Marcia Clark took center stage in The People v. O.J. Simpson's appropriately titled hour "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia." The pivotal hour saw Sarah Paulson's character get that much-discussed makeover, but the real Marcia Clark is setting the record straight about the hairy changes that occurred during O.J. Simpson's infamous 1995 murder trial.

When asked at what point did she decide to play along with the media scrutiny and change her looks, Clark told Vulture she didn't.

"That was a media creation. In the very beginning of the case, before opening statements, our press person said, 'You need to get a haircut. You look kind of messy.' And I did. I was kind of scraggly. So I got my hair cut. That was it. And after that point—the media goes crazy with this s--t—it's just so weird," Clark said. "There came that point in the trial when my perm grew out. I didn't have the time to go and get permed again. That particular morning I looked at myself and I said, 'Just blow it out and stop trying. You can't keep it up. You're never going to have time to go back to the hairdresser now.' And I have straight hair. So I blew it out. Thus began the media parade about the makeover. And my girlfriend gave me a concealer pencil, which my youngest son then stuck down a sprinkler pipe, because it fit. That was my makeover. How could I have had a makeover and still looked that bad? I just don't understand."