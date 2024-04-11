Parent Trap’s Dennis Quaid Reveals What Nick Parker Is Up to Today

In another life, Dennis Quaid is still soaking up the sun at Parker Knoll.
The Parent Trap alum reflected on his iconic role as vintner Nick Parker in the beloved 1998 film—which also starred Lindsay Lohan and the late Natasha Richardson—and teased where his character would be today.
"I guess he'd be sipping some of the wine out of his vineyard," Dennis exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker April 10, "not traveling too far from home."
The Yours, Mine & Ours star is also sure that Nick would still likely be horseback riding and running around the California property, adding, "No cane involved."
And as for whether Nick would still be ensnared in the parent trap itself?
"Yes, he's still with Elizabeth," Dennis added. "Natasha, God bless her. She passed from us about 10 years ago and she's so sorely missed. What a beautiful, beautiful woman, great person."
Natasha, who played Nick's ex and wedding gown designer Elizabeth James, tragically died in 2009, about 10 years after the iconic Disney film came out. But Dennis still keeps up with onscreen daughter Lindsay—who played both Hallie and Annie Parker in the remake.
"She sent a video wishing me a happy birthday yesterday," the 70-year-old revealed, before marveling at their time working together. "She came to screen test and I think she was 11 and—wow—I couldn't believe it. She just had such control over her talent and what she was doing and during the shooting."
As he put it, "She had me believing there were two girls. She was completely fearless."
And while Dennis, who shares 31-year-old son Jack Quaid with ex-wife Meg Ryan as well as 16-year-old twins Thomas Boone and Zoe with ex Kimberly Buffington, is familiar with where Nick would be, he isn't as keen on returning to the iconic character.
On the topic of future homecomings, the Traffic actor hinted that he'd had his fill for now after a 2020 get together, "We had a reunion—during COVID in fact—we got together in a podcast."
Fans can, however, next catch Dennis in The Long Game, which hits theaters April 12.
"It's so uplifting," he added of the film, which details the true story of Mexican-American caddies who won the Texas state high school golf championship in 1957. "It reminds us of who we used to be as a country and how far we've come, and where we still need to go."