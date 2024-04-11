Parent Trap’s Dennis Quaid Reveals What Nick Parker Is Up to Today

Watch : Dennis Quaid Praises Lindsay Lohan: "She Was Fearless"

In another life, Dennis Quaid is still soaking up the sun at Parker Knoll.

The Parent Trap alum reflected on his iconic role as vintner Nick Parker in the beloved 1998 film—which also starred Lindsay Lohan and the late Natasha Richardson—and teased where his character would be today.

"I guess he'd be sipping some of the wine out of his vineyard," Dennis exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker April 10, "not traveling too far from home."

The Yours, Mine & Ours star is also sure that Nick would still likely be horseback riding and running around the California property, adding, "No cane involved."

And as for whether Nick would still be ensnared in the parent trap itself?

"Yes, he's still with Elizabeth," Dennis added. "Natasha, God bless her. She passed from us about 10 years ago and she's so sorely missed. What a beautiful, beautiful woman, great person."

Natasha, who played Nick's ex and wedding gown designer Elizabeth James, tragically died in 2009, about 10 years after the iconic Disney film came out. But Dennis still keeps up with onscreen daughter Lindsay—who played both Hallie and Annie Parker in the remake.