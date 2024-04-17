We Promise Checking Out Victoria Beckham's Style Evolution Is What You Really, Really Want

To celebrate Victoria Beckham's milestone birthday April 17, E! News is reflecting back on the style highs of her journey from pop superstardom to fashion royalty. Say you'll be there, too.

When it comes to fashion, Victoria Beckham has given us what we really, really want. 

But while she's spiced up our lives, working everything from her Spice Girls-era mini and platforms vibes to monochromatic Gucci dresses to the impossibly sleek fashions of the eponymous line she launched in 2008, we're curious if she's gotten all that joy can bring from each and every last ensemble

Well, here's the story from A to Z.

"Fashion should be fun," she put it to Entertainment Tonight, "and it's about finding new ways of wearing things." 

So, yes, she stands by every last bold statement she made as early aughts icon Posh Spice. "I look back at the things I've worn in the past and it makes me smile," she explained. (Yes, she does in fact smile.) "It's made me who I am now. And part of growing up is trying new things. Some things work, some things don't."

Among the ensembles cast to the do-not-repeat pile: The head-to-toe black leather coordinating Gucci looks she and husband David Beckham, 48, slipped into for a 1999 Versace Club Gala Party in London. 

The first faux pas, acknowledged the mom to Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, was wearing pieces from the Italian fashion house to a Versace event "which was inappropriate in itself," as she put it on a 2022 episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live!. Which is why "it haunts me," she confessed to host Andy Cohen. "It does haunt me, but I love it."

Because she and the former soccer pro really thought they'd scored with the matching moment. 

"We really considered those outfits," she admitted. "I mean, we really thought about it. There was a naivety to it that was just so sweet."

Dave Benett/Getty Images

In other words, if you were thinking of slamming any of her past sartorial choices, stop right now, thank you very much. 

"I look back and smile about the Spice Girls now—I'm so proud of everything we achieved," she explained to Harper's Bazaar UK about her pop star roots. "It was about making people embrace who they are, being happy with who they are, being the best version of themselves and for that to be celebrated. And the fact that it was OK to be a little bit different—why conform, you know? Now, I would like to think that I'm doing that through beauty and fashion."

Her taste has shifted over the years. But, "I wouldn't call it a reinvention," she said of pivoting from arena stages to fashion week runways. "I'd say it's been an evolution."

As she happily marks her milestone 50th birthday April 17—"I like how it feels being older," she told The Sunday Times last year, "I wouldn't want to be 25 again"—say you'll be there as we look back on her most eye-catching looks. 

Tim Roney/Getty Images
1996

"I was called Posh because I liked the nice restaurants, and the nice clothes, and that was my character," Victoria Beckham explained in the documentary The Spice Girls Story: Viva Forever! of her adopted persona. "I didn't smile, even in those days. There was this very strong image."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

1997

"Posh Spice' came about because of how I looked," Beckham remembered in her book That Extra Half an Inch: Hair, Heels and Everything in Between. "The bob, the heels, the little black Gucci dress. Except that it wasn't Gucci. It was Miss Selfridge."

BSD / Shutterstock

1998

More than a decade before rapper Wiz Khalifa popularized the hues, Beckham went with bold stripes at the Brit Awards. 

Justin Goff\UK Press via Getty Images

1999

"We really considered those outfits," Beckham said of the all-black-everything Gucci leather 'fits she and husband David Beckham selected for an outing to a (whoops!) Versace gala. 

AP Photo/Jens Meyer
2000

A white suit plus a very-of-the-moment statement necklace proved she was indeed posh.

John Rogers/Getty Images
2001

Beckham spiced up Elton John's White Tie and Tiara Ball by once again coordinating with her forever teammate. 

Amy Graves/WireImage
2003

She kept it casual in a pair of flare jeans and a white tank top for the Dior Dance for Life to Benefit the Aaliyah Memorial Fund.

Barry King/WireImage

2003

Two sides became one in a lace-up Dolce & Gabbana at the MTV Movie Awards. “I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry, and I do still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed,” Beckham told The Guardian. “Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted.”

Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

2004

Her nonnegotiable fashion rule: "Go with your gut instinct," she told The Guardian. "I always say I can handle mistakes that were made by me, but not mistakes that were made against my instinct."

MJ Kim/The Prince's Trust via Getty Images
2005

Proving she was no fashion wannabe, Beckham lit up the Swarovski Fashion Rocks red carpet in a revealing green and blue Roberto Cavalli dress.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic
2006

Mi bella! Beckham stepped out in Paris wearing feminine ruffles and gilded heels. 

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
2007

"Fashion is where I feel comfortable," Beckham has said, both of designing and selecting sleek threads like this Oscars look, "and where I feel excited."

Brian Ach/WireImage
2008

She and the athlete were all business at the Beckham Signature fragrance launch in NYC. 

CLINT SPAULDING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2009

Sleek, strapless and steely grey were on order for the Marc Jacobs Spring 2009 fashion show.

SWAP / Splash News
2012

The pop star-turned-fashion designer made a serious case for traveling in style in this buttoned up mini dress with cape number. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2014

"I had a lot to learn when I started out," Beckham has said of launching her own label, "and I had to surround myself with people who knew about all that stuff." And she had to trust her keen eye, turning up at the 2014 Met Gala in her own design. 

Alo Ceballos/GC Images
2016

The former Spice Girl tucked in a tailored white shirt into a beige, navy, blue and white pleated leather skirt from her very own collection.

AP Photo/Kin Cheung
2016

This dark tweed set proved that no one wears Victoria Beckham better than the star herself. 

Elder Ordonez / Splash News
2017

The fashion designer embraced the chilly NYC weather in an all black outfit that included a long-sleeved turtleneck shirt and leather boots. 

Joss Leclair/Shutterstock

2018

"My confidence has definitely grown as I’ve got older," Beckham (enjoying a spring day in Paris) noted to The Guardian. "I know what works on me, what looks good, what makes me feel confident and comfortable. I don’t feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress."

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

2018

Beckham opted for bold—with a touch of blue—when leaving her Dover Street store during London Fashion Week. 

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
2018

"As the business took off and I got busier, my style changed, because I just can’t run around the studio doing everything in high heels," Beckham has explained. Which means she occasionally opts for flats or even (gasp!) sneakers while out. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
2018

"It seemed obvious that it had to be Victoria Beckham," the mom of four (rocking her brand's tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit at the Cannes Film Festival) said of her eponymous line. "I knew there were preconceptions attached to my name, but that was a challenge I was prepared to take on. Honestly? There was never really any other option."

Shutterstock

2019

She opted for another distinctly feminine Victoria Beckham look for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock

2020

Among the places Beckham (at her London Fashion Week show) seeks out inspiration: Art galleries like Tate Britain in the U.K. and New York City's Frick Collection. 

Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

2022

Paris (where she attended the Saint Laurent runway show) and red leather are always a good idea. 

Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

2022

"I’m always inspired by menswear," Beckham told CNN in 2023, "you see that in the tailoring."

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

2023

She brought it like Beckham in a structured suit for the premiere of their four-part Netflix series. 

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

2024

"I’m wearing my signature #VBSS24 tailored suit (coming soon!) and B Frame Belt!," she wrote on Instagram of the ensemble she pulled together for Victoria Beckham x Breitling launch in NYC. 