We Promise Checking Out Victoria Beckham's Style Evolution Is What You Really, Really Want

Watch : Mel B Shares Victoria Beckham Is Designing Her Wedding Dress

When it comes to fashion, Victoria Beckham has given us what we really, really want.

But while she's spiced up our lives, working everything from her Spice Girls-era mini and platforms vibes to monochromatic Gucci dresses to the impossibly sleek fashions of the eponymous line she launched in 2008, we're curious if she's gotten all that joy can bring from each and every last ensemble.

Well, here's the story from A to Z.

"Fashion should be fun," she put it to Entertainment Tonight, "and it's about finding new ways of wearing things."

So, yes, she stands by every last bold statement she made as early aughts icon Posh Spice. "I look back at the things I've worn in the past and it makes me smile," she explained. (Yes, she does in fact smile.) "It's made me who I am now. And part of growing up is trying new things. Some things work, some things don't."