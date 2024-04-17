We Promise Checking Out Victoria Beckham's Style Evolution Is What You Really, Really Want

When it comes to fashion, Victoria Beckham has given us what we really, really want.
But while she's spiced up our lives, working everything from her Spice Girls-era mini and platforms vibes to monochromatic Gucci dresses to the impossibly sleek fashions of the eponymous line she launched in 2008, we're curious if she's gotten all that joy can bring from each and every last ensemble.
Well, here's the story from A to Z.
"Fashion should be fun," she put it to Entertainment Tonight, "and it's about finding new ways of wearing things."
So, yes, she stands by every last bold statement she made as early aughts icon Posh Spice. "I look back at the things I've worn in the past and it makes me smile," she explained. (Yes, she does in fact smile.) "It's made me who I am now. And part of growing up is trying new things. Some things work, some things don't."
Among the ensembles cast to the do-not-repeat pile: The head-to-toe black leather coordinating Gucci looks she and husband David Beckham, 48, slipped into for a 1999 Versace Club Gala Party in London.
The first faux pas, acknowledged the mom to Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, was wearing pieces from the Italian fashion house to a Versace event "which was inappropriate in itself," as she put it on a 2022 episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live!. Which is why "it haunts me," she confessed to host Andy Cohen. "It does haunt me, but I love it."
Because she and the former soccer pro really thought they'd scored with the matching moment.
"We really considered those outfits," she admitted. "I mean, we really thought about it. There was a naivety to it that was just so sweet."
In other words, if you were thinking of slamming any of her past sartorial choices, stop right now, thank you very much.
"I look back and smile about the Spice Girls now—I'm so proud of everything we achieved," she explained to Harper's Bazaar UK about her pop star roots. "It was about making people embrace who they are, being happy with who they are, being the best version of themselves and for that to be celebrated. And the fact that it was OK to be a little bit different—why conform, you know? Now, I would like to think that I'm doing that through beauty and fashion."
Her taste has shifted over the years. But, "I wouldn't call it a reinvention," she said of pivoting from arena stages to fashion week runways. "I'd say it's been an evolution."
As she happily marks her milestone 50th birthday April 17—"I like how it feels being older," she told The Sunday Times last year, "I wouldn't want to be 25 again"—say you'll be there as we look back on her most eye-catching looks.