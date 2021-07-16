Cruz Beckham Just Debuted Pink Hair and Dad David Has Some Thoughts

Cruz Beckham is spicing things up when it comes to his hair, but dad David Beckham is here to remind him that he was the first to do it.
The former soccer player and father of four did a little bit of trolling on Instagram by sharing a recent photo of himself alongside his sons Cruz, 16, and Romeo Beckham, 18. In the caption of the photo, featuring the trio sporting some fresh, newly bleached hair styles, the 46-year-old star wasn't too shy to take all the credit for his kids' fashion forward looks.
"Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the ‘90s," David wrote alongside the July 15 post. David also hilariously noted, "By the look on their faces, they are not too pleased about it, #DadDidItFirst."
This wouldn't actually be the first time David has teased a family member over their new ‘do. When Romeo first debuted his blonde locks back in May, his dad also chimed in that he must've been the source of inspiration.
And the former athlete isn't the only one who sees himself as the ultimate trailblazer. His other half, fellow style icon and of course, mom to the couple's four children, Victoria Beckham, couldn't agree more with his sentiment. Remember when Victoria and David first took the world by storm in the early 2000s as the stylish pair of "Posh and Becks?" Yeah, we do too.
In fact, she nailed the top comment on her husband's post by writing, "Dad did do it first and it looks even better this time round!!!!"
The couple eldest's child, Brooklyn Beckham, also chimed in, but commented as more of a neutral line of support all around by adding, "Looks so cool."
As for Cruz's new ‘do, the teen took to his own Instagram account to show off his brand-new pink tresses that very same day. Judging by the comments of praise for the trendsetting look, it's safe to say that bleaching it like Beckham has proven to be successful for everyone involved.