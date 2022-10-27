Why Victoria Beckham Says This Matching Outfit With David Beckham Stills "Haunts" Her

Victoria Beckham may be one of the most fashionable women on the planet, but even she has her regrets.
The former Spice Girl recently stopped by Bravo's Watch What Happens Live! and revealed the one outfit that still "haunts" her to this day.
During a game titled "So Posh or Oh Gosh?," Victoria was asked to review a series of past looks. When shown an image of her and husband David Beckham twinning in head-to-toe black leather ensembles and short hairstyles at the Versace Club Gala Party in London in 1999, the fashion designer cringed.
"I mean, it haunts me," she host Andy Cohen on the Oct. 24 episode. "It does haunt me, but I love it."
Victoria explained that not only were the Gucci biker jackets and matching pants "hot," but they were a major fashion faux paux because "it was a Versace dinner, which was inappropriate in itself."
While she shudders at the style choice today, the 49-year-old—who shares sons Brooklyn Beckham, 23, Romeo Beckham, 20 and Cruz Beckham, 17 and daughter Harper Beckham, 11, with former soccer star—does look back fondly at the memories of the matchy moment.
"We really considered those outfits," she admitted. "I mean, we really thought about it. There was a naivety to it that was just so sweet."
When Andy questioned why then the photo still haunts her, Victoria laughed and quipped back, "cause everyone pulls it out of the bag."
Victoria isn't the only one who is critical of her sartorial taste in '90s. The style icon previously revealed that Harper is among her harshest critics, partially taking issue with the hiked-up hemlines worn by her mom's Posh Spice persona.
"She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I've seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,'" she recalled to Vogue Australia in its July 2022 issue. "She was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were."
She continued, "I said, 'Are you never going to wear skirts like that?' She said, 'Absolutely not.' We'll see."
And Harper wasn't alone in her opinion. Victoria confessed David hilariously backed their daughter up, saying "'Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.'"
