Hold On Tight for Robert Pattinson’s First Red Carpet Appearance as a Dad

Just a few weeks after welcoming a baby with Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson attended his first event as a dad and went to CinemaCon to promote his new movie Mickey 17.

Watch: Suki Waterhouse Reveals First Picture of Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby

Robert Pattinson is having a dad's night out. 

For his first red carpet appearance since welcoming a baby with Suki Waterhouse, the Twilight alum attended Las Vegas' CinemaCon April 9 to promote his new film Mickey 17

For the occasion, Robert wore a gray jacket over a turtleneck with blue patterned stripes along with a coordinating pair of pants and white sneakers.

The outing comes about two weeks after Suki confirmed their little one's arrival by sharing a photo of her holding the newborn to Instagram and writing, "Welcome to the world angel."

Since then, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress—who received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from her fellow stars following the birth announcement—has given fans glimpses into her entry into motherhood.

"The fourth trimester has been…humbling!" she wrote on Instagram April 8. "The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I'm proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I've given myself during this recovery period."

photos
Robert Pattinson's Best Looks

Next up, wedding planning? After all, reports spread in December that the couple got engaged—though they've yet to comment on the news themselves.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

In any case, fans have been Team Edward/Jacob Robert and Suki for quite some time. In fact, it was almost six years ago that The Batman star, 37, and the model, 32, first sparked romance rumors. 

And if it's dawned on you that you'd like to learn more about their relationship, keep reading.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Movie Night

About two weeks after Suki confirmed her pregnancy, she and Rob went to the Poor Things premiere in New York. And they weren't the only stars there as Taylor Swift was also at the event.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Strike a Pose

In February 2023, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

Instagram

Baby Joy

The singer introduced the couple's baby on Instagram April 4, writing, "welcome to the world angel."

