Hold On Tight for Robert Pattinson’s First Red Carpet Appearance as a Dad

Watch : Suki Waterhouse Reveals First Picture of Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby

Robert Pattinson is having a dad's night out.

For his first red carpet appearance since welcoming a baby with Suki Waterhouse, the Twilight alum attended Las Vegas' CinemaCon April 9 to promote his new film Mickey 17.

For the occasion, Robert wore a gray jacket over a turtleneck with blue patterned stripes along with a coordinating pair of pants and white sneakers.

The outing comes about two weeks after Suki confirmed their little one's arrival by sharing a photo of her holding the newborn to Instagram and writing, "Welcome to the world angel."

Since then, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress—who received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from her fellow stars following the birth announcement—has given fans glimpses into her entry into motherhood.

"The fourth trimester has been…humbling!" she wrote on Instagram April 8. "The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I'm proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I've given myself during this recovery period."