Why Sam Taylor-Johnson Says It Took Years to Regain Confidence After Directing Fifty Shades

Watch : Dakota Johnson on How "Fifty Shades" Has Evolved Her

Sam Taylor-Johnson will see you now.

After all, the Fifty Shades of Grey director spent several years reevaluating her craft after experiencing a challenging time working on the 2015 film with author E.L. James, who wrote the erotic novel which the Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan-starring flick was based on.

"This was her book and she had a very particular vision of how she wanted to see this film, and I had a diametrically opposed vision," Taylor-Johnson shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published April 10. "Where we got to is where we got to. The success of it was great, but the experience of it was tough."

In fact, she took a step back from filmmaking following the shoot. "It took me about four years to regain my confidence and composure," the 57-year-old noted. "I'm going back to being an artist where I can make all my own decisions, answer to myself and present the world with something that I've created."