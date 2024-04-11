How Ryan Gosling Fits Into Eva Mendes' Sprawling Family

Watch : Eva Mendes Reveals Why She Stepped Away From Acting

Eva Mendes may not go with Ryan Gosling to award shows as a rule, but she will find him a date if need be.

Hence her younger brother Carlo Mendez sitting at the Barbie table at the 2024 SAG Awards in February.

"It was awesome," Carlo told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. He recalled his sister asking, "'Hey, do you want to go to the SAG Awards with Ryan?' I'm like, 'Hold on, let me think about that...Uh, yeah, I'll go.'"

Feeling "like a kid in a candy store" and admittedly starstruck by the likes of Robert Downey Jr. sitting nearby, let alone Margot Robbie two chairs away, the star of the noirish new thriller Demise had to remind himself that he was also a card-carrying member of the Screen Actors Guild.

"Inside I'm like [deep breath], relax, you're an actor, too," Carlo said. "You belong here with them."

But while it was his first time attending the SAG Awards, hanging out with the man his sister has referred to as her husband was just another family outing.