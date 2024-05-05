You’ll Be Down Bad For Taylor Swift’s Met Gala Looks Through The Years

Taylor Swift has not attended Vogue’s annual Met Gala since 2016, but the “Fortnight” singer just might make a comeback on May 6.

Taylor Swift attending the 2024 Met Gala? That would hit different. 

While the "Karma" singer has not attended the Vogue affair—hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City—since 2016, this year would certainly be prime for a comeback considering everything she's accomplished. Plus, as she sang in The Tortured Poets Department, she's fresh out of the slammer. 

This year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Fashion Reawakened" could be the perfect opportunity for Taylor to make her big Met Gala return. The 2024 event, co-chaired by Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and, of course, Anna Wintour herself, has a dress code described as "the garden of time," according to the MET's website. And who better to capture the theme than Taylor, who has been singing about sneaking through a garden gate as she kicks off every Eras Tour show with her chart-topper "Cruel Summer?"

If Taylor does plan to make her first Met Gala appearance in eight years, it will align perfectly with her Eras Tour schedule—as she won't perform again until May 9 when she begins the Paris leg. Not to mention, the Costume Institute benefit could be a great opportunity for Taylor to show out for the first time on the red carpet with her guy on the Chiefs, Travis Kelce

 

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

And a debut from Trayvis would certainly leave the whole place shimmering. However, if the 14-time Grammy winner plans to sit out of the most iconic Monday of the year, her past looks should not be put in a basement, either. From her futuristic Louis Vuitton look paired with her short-lived bleached hair, to her 2008 Met Gala debut, read on to see all of the "Fortnight" singer's Vogue gala moments.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
2016 / Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology

You didn't think the co-chair would disappoint on the red carpet, did you? Taylor Swift stepped out wearing a cut-out silver Louis Vuitton dress with black lace-up heels and Eva Fehren rings. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
2014 / Charles James: Beyond Fashion

A real-life princess has arrived! Taylor Swift looked gorgeous in an Oscar de la Renta blush satin faced organza gown. She completed the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, Christian Louboutin heels and her signature red lip.

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic
2013 / PUNK: Chaos To Couture

J Mendel was the lucky designer who was able to dress Taylor Swift as she turned heads while walking up the iconic stairs.

Getty Images
2011 / Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

Come through, Taylor Swift! The Grammy winner chose a J Mendel petal gown with Christian Louboutin heels for her evening look. 

Getty Images
2010 / American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity

We've got a star on the red carpet! Taylor Swift wore a Ralph Lauren Collection ivory plisse georgette beaded gown. Her wavy hair was pinned back and she chose to make her lips pop with a bold red hue.

Getty Images
2008 / Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy

It's Taylor Swift's big debut. The singer arrived in a sequined Badgley Mischka gown with a small orangey-gold clutch. Little did she know that she would become a Met Gala veteran. 

