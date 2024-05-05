You’ll Be Down Bad For Taylor Swift’s Met Gala Looks Through The Years

Taylor Swift attending the 2024 Met Gala? That would hit different.
While the "Karma" singer has not attended the Vogue affair—hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City—since 2016, this year would certainly be prime for a comeback considering everything she's accomplished. Plus, as she sang in The Tortured Poets Department, she's fresh out of the slammer.
This year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Fashion Reawakened" could be the perfect opportunity for Taylor to make her big Met Gala return. The 2024 event, co-chaired by Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and, of course, Anna Wintour herself, has a dress code described as "the garden of time," according to the MET's website. And who better to capture the theme than Taylor, who has been singing about sneaking through a garden gate as she kicks off every Eras Tour show with her chart-topper "Cruel Summer?"
If Taylor does plan to make her first Met Gala appearance in eight years, it will align perfectly with her Eras Tour schedule—as she won't perform again until May 9 when she begins the Paris leg. Not to mention, the Costume Institute benefit could be a great opportunity for Taylor to show out for the first time on the red carpet with her guy on the Chiefs, Travis Kelce.
And a debut from Trayvis would certainly leave the whole place shimmering. However, if the 14-time Grammy winner plans to sit out of the most iconic Monday of the year, her past looks should not be put in a basement, either. From her futuristic Louis Vuitton look paired with her short-lived bleached hair, to her 2008 Met Gala debut, read on to see all of the "Fortnight" singer's Vogue gala moments.