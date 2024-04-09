Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant Returning for Another Bridget Jones Movie

Bless This Mess

But was there a bit of Bridget in Renée?

"Obviously I related to the female aspect, her day-to-day regimen and fight against Mother Nature," a 31-year-old Zellweger told The Guardian in 2001. "On a more significant level, I'm about to enter the stage of life that Bridget is experiencing and I, like so many people, understood her quest. I understood her search for self-acceptance and her daily attempt to define what is going to bring her happiness in life, her struggle to differentiate between what it is that she wants for her life and what it is that society expects from her."

Asked if she felt real-life societal expectations were shifting, the actress replied, "It's changing, and it's really an interesting time right now. Bridget is of the last generation that is trying to slip through that antiquated social definition of success regarding women, in terms of being the cornerstone of a nurturing family unit; in other words if you don't get married and you're not celebrated in that regard by a man, then you've failed in some way."

As for the criticism that Bridget's concerns were more petty and old-fashioned than endearing and relatable, Zellweger said, "She faces those dilemmas with humor. She's aware that she's self-aware, which makes her not pathetic, and she's self-deprecating but in a humorous way that makes her not loathsome and not superficial. It's wonderful that Helen Fielding is so honest about our insecurities as human beings."

The story isn't just about Bridget's quest to couple up, either, she pointed out. Rather, "it's the search for who you are, trying to define yourself and really figure out what makes you happy in life. I don't think she's a setback for women. If you look through the course of the book, and the film as well, she really comes into her own, on her own. She decides to be happy now and not in some projected myth of what the future might hold and the happiness that might bring. She blossoms, and if that's not a positive feminist message, I don't know what is."