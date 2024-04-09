Rihanna Reveals the Plastic Surgery Procedure She Wants to Get

Rihanna is getting this beauty confession off her chest.
The "Lift Me Up" singer revealed that she's considering plastic surgery, especially now that she's a mom of two under two. After all, she shares sons RZA, 22 months, and Riot, 8 months with partner A$AP Rocky.
"I want my titties pinned back to my shoulders, right where they used to be," Rihanna told Interview magazine, published April 9. "I don't want implants. I just want a lift. I haven't done enough research to know, but I heard that you might have some scars."
Although the Fenty Beauty founder is open to enhancing the girls, that's as far as she wants to go.
"I don't want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don't want a new navel, and I don't want that scar, right?" she shared. "I'm also scared of the knife. So if I had to pick one thing, I'm going to pick my boobs."
And while the 36-year-old didn't completely rule out a Brazilian Butt Lift—a.k.a. BBL—she knows there's other ways to tone up her derrière. As she put it, "I can, like, squat and get an ass, hopefully."
As for why Rihanna opened up about her "tits and BBL fantasy," she noted how her body has changed since having two kids.
"You get that when you're pregnant," she explained of her fat transferring to other areas. "Third-trimester cellulite is no joke. You just see ripples coming from places you never knew, and it's all in your thighs, because your thighs are carrying the weight of your baby and uterus."
But this isn't the first time the "Diamonds" artist has been candid about her postpartum curves.
"Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake," she told British Vogue last February. "But dressing in postpartum, what the f--k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital—that was nothing but sweats and hoodies."
In fact, Rihanna admitted that a lot of her clothes didn't fit properly.
"Everything is too small or too big," she added. "You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you're not going to use."
