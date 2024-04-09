Rihanna Reveals the Plastic Surgery Procedure She Wants to Get

Watch : A$AP Rocky's Best Collab Is Raising Kids With Rihanna

Rihanna is getting this beauty confession off her chest.

The "Lift Me Up" singer revealed that she's considering plastic surgery, especially now that she's a mom of two under two. After all, she shares sons RZA, 22 months, and Riot, 8 months with partner A$AP Rocky.

"I want my titties pinned back to my shoulders, right where they used to be," Rihanna told Interview magazine, published April 9. "I don't want implants. I just want a lift. I haven't done enough research to know, but I heard that you might have some scars."

Although the Fenty Beauty founder is open to enhancing the girls, that's as far as she wants to go.

"I don't want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don't want a new navel, and I don't want that scar, right?" she shared. "I'm also scared of the knife. So if I had to pick one thing, I'm going to pick my boobs."