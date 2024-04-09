Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

Watch : Gwen Stefani Reveals Luxurious Valentine’s Day Gift From Blake Shelton

When it comes to Gwen Stefani's relationship with Blake Shelton, she knows they're cool.

However, the "Hollaback Girl" artist admits insecurities can still creep into her mind now and then. In fact, it was this very feeling that led her to write her duet with the country music singer "Purple Irises."

"I had been going through those times where you're questioning: 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'" Gwen told NYLON in an interview for its relaunched print magazine released April 9. "In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid."

Still, she has no doubt how much she adores him.

"The truth is I am in love with my best friend," the 54-year-old continued, "and all this s--t I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is—I'm overthinking."