Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

Gwen Stefani set the record straight on where she stands with Blake Shelton, revealing in a new interview that any divorce rumors are "just lies."

When it comes to Gwen Stefani's relationship with Blake Shelton, she knows they're cool.

However, the "Hollaback Girl" artist admits insecurities can still creep into her mind now and then. In fact, it was this very feeling that led her to write her duet with the country music singer "Purple Irises."

"I had been going through those times where you're questioning: 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'" Gwen told NYLON in an interview for its relaunched print magazine released April 9. "In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid."

Still, she has no doubt how much she adores him. 

"The truth is I am in love with my best friend," the 54-year-old continued, "and all this s--t I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is—I'm overthinking."

And while rumors about where Gwen and Blake stand can be bananas (b-a-n-a-n-a-s), she suggested they try not to pay them too much attention.

"But when you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship—I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something," she added about recent speculation. "It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is…"

If you know about the couple's love story, then you know they met in 2014 while they were both coaches on The Voice. They started dating the following year after Blake and his ex-wife Miranda Lambert broke up, and Gwen split from her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston, 17; Zuma, 15; and Apollo, 10.

Fast-forward to 2021, and "The Sweet Escape" singer and the "Honey Bee" artist tied the knot on his ranch in Oklahoma. And they've continued to show they're each other's No. 1 fans.

"From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her," Blake said in October while Gwen was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "Not as much as me though."

Want to read more of the pair's cutest quotes? No need to wait until 4 In the Morning. Keep on scrolling for more examples now.

Let the Rumors Begin

"I think he's hot, don't you? But to be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time. There's been so many people that I've gotten so much comfort from. Just people coming to me and telling me their story. Not confiding, but sharing, which has just helped me see things from a different perspective and move forward." —Gwen to Ryan Seacrest in November 2015

Look of Love

"How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest. She is the greatest." —Blake on Today in March 2018. 

"Saved My Life"

"When you have a broken heart—at least, when I do—you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell...Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?" —Blake to Billboard in July 2016

Country Livin'

"I grew up in Orange County, so I don't know if you've been down there, but it's nothing like the middle of America and our nature was the beach. So to be able to be in Oklahoma and be able to experience a ranch kind of vibe is just something I never ever had, so it's just been really, it's been great, amazing." —Gwen on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August 2020

Wedding Bells

"You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He is lovable! I think about it all the time." —Gwen to Ellen DeGeneres when discussing marrying Blake

Fierce Fashion

"[My style is] more feminine than ever before. It's probably because I'm super in love and have a really manly man. I enjoy letting that part of me come out now because when I was in No Doubt, I never thought of myself as sexy. Even in my 30s, I was a tomboy. I hardly ever carried a purse." —Gwen to InStyle in July 2018

Sexiest Man Alive

"He doesn't even like to do a photo shoot. You can never convince him to do it. So he just called me like, ‘They want me to do this.' And I was like, ‘You should totally do it! You're so sexy!'" —Gwen's reaction to Blake being named People's Sexiest Man Alive

Hot Commodity

"He's so good at the show, I mean, he's just so magical. Blake is literally a unicorn. Like anywhere he goes, people are just attracted to him, and he's such an incredible talent." —Gwen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in September 2019

Biggest Fans

"Setting here watching @gwenstefani rehearsals it continues to shock me the amount of GIANT hits this girl has written... I highly recommend y'all catch her Vegas show if you can get tickets!!!" —Blake on Twitter in June 2018

