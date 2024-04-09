Once Upon a Time’s Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas—who met on the set of Once Upon a Time as Snow White and Prince Charming—made their first red carpet appearance in over four years.

Snow White and Prince Charming made a rare appearance at the ball. 

Or rather, their real-life counterparts Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas did. The Once Upon a Time alums—whose show ran on ABC from 2011 to 2018—fittingly attended an event celebrating the launch of Hulu on Disney+.

For the occasion, Ginnifer channeled her former character and donned an all-white look. She accessorized the skirt and blazer combo—which was fastened with a black belt round her waist—with gold earrings, gold rings, a tiny black handbag and black pumps.

For his part, Josh looked charming as ever in a forest green suit with a black and white collared sweater underneath. 

Also at the event were Disney stars such as Marvel's Tom Hiddleston and Iman Vellani, the casts of Abbott Elementary, Black-ish and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and even Walker Scobell and Logan Lermanthe Percy Jackson actors of then and now. 

Once Upon a Time Season 7 Reboot: Get to Know the New (Old) Faces

The event marked the first time the couple—who tied the knot in 2014 after meeting on the Once Upon a Time set in 2011—walked a carpet together since January 2020. 

Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images

And much like a fairytale, Ginnifer and Josh—who are parents to sons Oliver, 9, and Hugo, 7—knew right away they'd found something special.

As Josh previously told People of meeting his future wife, "It hit me like a blinding light. I thought, ‘I'm in trouble now.'"

Ginnifer had a similar moment of clarity which occurred, as fate would have it, at Disneyland. 

"I took him for his first time ever," she recalled on Live with Kelly and Michael, "and we had just started dating. We were on Big Thunder Mountain and he threw his arms in the air and he goes, 'This is the best day of my life!' and I was like, 'We're totally getting married.'"

Since then, their relationship has been something straight out of a storybook. Keep reading for some of Ginnifer and Josh's sweetest moments. 

Josh Dallas / Instagram
Game On

"And the season begins!" Josh Dallas shared while at a Los Angeles Football Club soccer game with his gorgeous wife, Ginnifer Goodwin.

Josh Dallas / Instagram
All Aboard

The cute couple looked simply magical as they had a great day hanging out on the Harry Potter-themed bus.

Josh Dallas / Instagram
Happiest Place on Earth

"Only the happiest place on earth," the Manifest star captioned his adorable selfie with Goodwin at Disneyland—a fitting location for the two to visit after playing live-action Disney characters themselves.

Josh Dallas / Instagram
A Killer Couple

"When I went back to the sixties and hung out with BethAnn," Dallas wrote on Instagram while visiting his wife on the set of her latest show, Women Who Kill.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Dapper Duo

The pair turned heads when they arrived looking stylish at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019.

Jack Rowand via Getty Images

And They Lived Happily Ever After

In 2018, the show that brought them together said farewell and audiences got to see the now-married couple on-screen together for the finale.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Red Hot

The cute couple hit the Oscars red carpet together in 2017.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for John Varvatos
For a Good Cause

The goofy couple attended the John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House benefit with a glowing Goodwin showing off her second baby bump.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Getting Wild

A supportive Dallas hit the step-and-repeat alongside his wife at the premiere of her film, Zootopia, in 2016.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Black & White

The fashionable couple served a classic look at the People's Choice Awards ceremony in 2015.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for CDG

Mommy-To-Be!

Shortly after the couple got engaged, Goodwin announced in November 2013 that she was pregnant with their first child!

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Serving Looks

The paparazzi snapped plenty of pics of the couple when they arrived on the carpet at the Met Gala in 2013. Even cuter? Later that year, the two would get engaged in October.

THE 45th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS - THEATRE - "The 45th Annual CMA Awards" broadcast live on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m., ET). ((Photo by Katherine Bomboy-Thornton / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)GINNIFER GOODWIN, JOSH DALLAS

Couple Alert!

Quickly after starting on Once Upon a Time together, the new couple started publicly dating in 2011 and made us all swoon with how cute they were together.

Chris Helcermanas-Benge/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

...Once Upon a Time

Some people dream of having a fairytale romance, but Goodwin and Dallas are actually living it!

The lovely couple first met on the set of the fantasy series Once Upon a Time, where they played opposite of each other as Snow White and Prince Charming, making their love story one of the absolute cutest in Hollywood.

