Once Upon a Time’s Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Watch : Josh Dallas on Filming Without Wife Ginnifer Goodwin

Snow White and Prince Charming made a rare appearance at the ball.

Or rather, their real-life counterparts Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas did. The Once Upon a Time alums—whose show ran on ABC from 2011 to 2018—fittingly attended an event celebrating the launch of Hulu on Disney+.

For the occasion, Ginnifer channeled her former character and donned an all-white look. She accessorized the skirt and blazer combo—which was fastened with a black belt round her waist—with gold earrings, gold rings, a tiny black handbag and black pumps.

For his part, Josh looked charming as ever in a forest green suit with a black and white collared sweater underneath.

Also at the event were Disney stars such as Marvel's Tom Hiddleston and Iman Vellani, the casts of Abbott Elementary, Black-ish and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and even Walker Scobell and Logan Lerman—the Percy Jackson actors of then and now.