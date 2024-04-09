Once Upon a Time’s Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Snow White and Prince Charming made a rare appearance at the ball.
Or rather, their real-life counterparts Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas did. The Once Upon a Time alums—whose show ran on ABC from 2011 to 2018—fittingly attended an event celebrating the launch of Hulu on Disney+.
For the occasion, Ginnifer channeled her former character and donned an all-white look. She accessorized the skirt and blazer combo—which was fastened with a black belt round her waist—with gold earrings, gold rings, a tiny black handbag and black pumps.
For his part, Josh looked charming as ever in a forest green suit with a black and white collared sweater underneath.
Also at the event were Disney stars such as Marvel's Tom Hiddleston and Iman Vellani, the casts of Abbott Elementary, Black-ish and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and even Walker Scobell and Logan Lerman—the Percy Jackson actors of then and now.
The event marked the first time the couple—who tied the knot in 2014 after meeting on the Once Upon a Time set in 2011—walked a carpet together since January 2020.
And much like a fairytale, Ginnifer and Josh—who are parents to sons Oliver, 9, and Hugo, 7—knew right away they'd found something special.
As Josh previously told People of meeting his future wife, "It hit me like a blinding light. I thought, ‘I'm in trouble now.'"
Ginnifer had a similar moment of clarity which occurred, as fate would have it, at Disneyland.
"I took him for his first time ever," she recalled on Live with Kelly and Michael, "and we had just started dating. We were on Big Thunder Mountain and he threw his arms in the air and he goes, 'This is the best day of my life!' and I was like, 'We're totally getting married.'"
Since then, their relationship has been something straight out of a storybook. Keep reading for some of Ginnifer and Josh's sweetest moments.